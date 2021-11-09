Apprenticeship Program Specialist: Philadelphia Works

Position: Apprenticeship Program Specialist

Salary Range: $59,000 – 63,000

Business Unit: Operations

Department: Training and Apprenticeship

Reports To: Director, Training and Apprenticeship

About Philadelphia Works, Inc.

Philadelphia Works, Inc is the City’s Workforce Development Board. We are a quasi-public, non-profit organization serving both career seekers and employers. We invest public resources in a variety of workforce solutions. These solutions connect Philadelphia residents with employment and training opportunities and help employers find, grow, and retain local talent. For more information about our dedicated board members and staff, workforce news, labor market data, services, innovative initiatives, and current opportunities to connect, please visit www.philaworks.org.

Role Summary

The Apprenticeship Program Specialist will promote, support and advance Registered Pre-Apprenticeship and Registered Apprenticeship programs and initiatives across Southeast Pennsylvania region, including Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties. This position will manage operational aspects of grant implementation including program monitoring, technical assistance, requests for proposals, writing reports, writing scopes of work, managing contracts, budgets, and invoices. This position coordinates stakeholder engagement activities including coordinating webinars/events/conferences and facilitating informational presentations and meetings. This position will also develop content for the website and other media. This position may represent the Director of Apprenticeship and Training and Philadelphia Works at meetings and events.

Hybrid on-boarding available.

Effective January 3, 2022, Philadelphia Works requires all employees to be vaccinated with an FDA authorized and/or approved COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment.

This position will be responsible for the following duties:

Stakeholder Engagement, Communications & Outreach

· Further apprenticeship efforts by building visibility, sharing best practices, and addressing challenges around the apprenticeship model.

· Support the Communications Department by developing content for ApprenticeshipPHL’s social media channels and website with guidance from the Director of Apprenticeship and Training.

· Foster connections with and among partners in developing new and expanding existing Registered Pre-Apprenticeship and Registered Apprenticeship programs and manage these partnerships.

· Curate new partnerships by leading apprenticeship information sessions.

· Build rapport internally and identify where to incorporate apprenticeships in with other Philadelphia Works initiatives.

Grant Management

· Collect and enter data associated with federal and state grants. Coordinate with internal staff to access data residing in the state workforce system, CWDS. Assess data for quality and missing items. Retrieve any missing data or documentation.

· Collect, prepare, and submit quarterly reports to US DOL and other public agencies.

· Provide support in the contracting, invoicing, and request for proposal process, including support in the initiation, development, execution, and modification of contracts associated with grant funding. Learn the internal Contracts Management System to track progress of the contracting process.

· Coordinate with internal Contracting Unit to monitor activities and expenditures related to grants.

· Coordinate the development, dissemination, and evaluation of any request for proposal (RFP) with the guidance of the Director for Apprenticeship and Training.

Technical Assistance & Training

· Provide technical assistance and support in the development and operation of Registered Pre-Apprenticeship and Registered Apprenticeship programs. This includes support with program design, braided funding, partner matching, developing standards and implementation supports.

· Coordinate ApprenticeshipPHL events including apprenticeship overviews, quarterly awareness events, the annual symposium, and presentations at conferences. Provide event management support including managing event registration, promotion, and day-of event coordination.

· Coordinate and schedule small to large meetings and other convenings with internal staff and external constituencies. Manage the logistics associated with meetings and events including developing agendas, compiling materials, taking minutes, and sending out follow-up communications. Maintain documentation of all meetings and events as specified.

· Perform other job-related duties as assigned.