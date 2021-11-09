Apprenticeship Program Specialist: Philadelphia Works

Position: Apprenticeship Program Specialist
Salary Range: $59,000 – 63,000
Business Unit: Operations
Department: Training and Apprenticeship
Reports To: Director, Training and Apprenticeship
About Philadelphia Works, Inc.
Philadelphia Works, Inc is the City’s Workforce Development Board. We are a quasi-public, non-profit organization serving both career seekers and employers. We invest public resources in a variety of workforce solutions. These solutions connect Philadelphia residents with employment and training opportunities and help employers find, grow, and retain local talent. For more information about our dedicated board members and staff, workforce news, labor market data, services, innovative initiatives, and current opportunities to connect, please visit www.philaworks.org.
Role Summary
The Apprenticeship Program Specialist will promote, support and advance Registered Pre-Apprenticeship and Registered Apprenticeship programs and initiatives across Southeast Pennsylvania region, including Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties. This position will manage operational aspects of grant implementation including program monitoring, technical assistance, requests for proposals, writing reports, writing scopes of work, managing contracts, budgets, and invoices. This position coordinates stakeholder engagement activities including coordinating webinars/events/conferences and facilitating informational presentations and meetings. This position will also develop content for the website and other media. This position may represent the Director of Apprenticeship and Training and Philadelphia Works at meetings and events.
Hybrid on-boarding available.
Effective January 3, 2022, Philadelphia Works requires all employees to be vaccinated with an FDA authorized and/or approved COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment.
This position will be responsible for the following duties:
- Stakeholder Engagement, Communications & Outreach
· Further apprenticeship efforts by building visibility, sharing best practices, and addressing challenges around the apprenticeship model.
· Support the Communications Department by developing content for ApprenticeshipPHL’s social media channels and website with guidance from the Director of Apprenticeship and Training.
· Foster connections with and among partners in developing new and expanding existing Registered Pre-Apprenticeship and Registered Apprenticeship programs and manage these partnerships.
· Curate new partnerships by leading apprenticeship information sessions.
· Build rapport internally and identify where to incorporate apprenticeships in with other Philadelphia Works initiatives.
- Grant Management
· Collect and enter data associated with federal and state grants. Coordinate with internal staff to access data residing in the state workforce system, CWDS. Assess data for quality and missing items. Retrieve any missing data or documentation.
· Collect, prepare, and submit quarterly reports to US DOL and other public agencies.
· Provide support in the contracting, invoicing, and request for proposal process, including support in the initiation, development, execution, and modification of contracts associated with grant funding. Learn the internal Contracts Management System to track progress of the contracting process.
· Coordinate with internal Contracting Unit to monitor activities and expenditures related to grants.
· Coordinate the development, dissemination, and evaluation of any request for proposal (RFP) with the guidance of the Director for Apprenticeship and Training.
- Technical Assistance & Training
· Provide technical assistance and support in the development and operation of Registered Pre-Apprenticeship and Registered Apprenticeship programs. This includes support with program design, braided funding, partner matching, developing standards and implementation supports.
· Coordinate ApprenticeshipPHL events including apprenticeship overviews, quarterly awareness events, the annual symposium, and presentations at conferences. Provide event management support including managing event registration, promotion, and day-of event coordination.
· Coordinate and schedule small to large meetings and other convenings with internal staff and external constituencies. Manage the logistics associated with meetings and events including developing agendas, compiling materials, taking minutes, and sending out follow-up communications. Maintain documentation of all meetings and events as specified.
· Perform other job-related duties as assigned.
Education/Professional Experience
Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university and 2 years of relevant experience preferably in workforce development, apprenticeship, organizational development, employer engagement, and/or other work-based learning programs.
Or, any combination of education and experience determined to be acceptable.
Additional Eligibility Qualifications
· Outstanding interpersonal, communication and organizational skills, high energy and flexibility
· Exceptional critical thinking, problem solving, writing, and editing skills
· Must be organized with strong attention to detail with the ability to work on multiple projects simultaneously
· Culturally competent and eager to work in a diverse work environment
· Experience or training in program design, workforce, stakeholder engagement, employer outreach, grant management or equivalent fields related to business development
· Knowledge of or experience in contracts, accounting, budgeting, and/or other fiscal activities
· Knowledge of data entry and quality assurance practices
· Must have high integrity in handling confidential and sensitive data
· Strong writing abilities with experience writing reports, proposals, and/or social media content a plus
· Ability to develop and deliver presentations
· Must possess at least intermediate level of Microsoft Word, Excel, and Power Point
· Willingness to learn policy and practices impacting apprenticeships
· Will possess the acumen to understand the specific industry sector in which the organization participates and how decisions may impact outcomes
· Work to become proficient in new software and data systems to support the project
· Ability to effectively work with representatives from businesses, non-profits, educational institutions, government agencies, public officials, and all levels of management and staff
· Able to follow directions, work collaboratively, and advance work individually
· Bicultural/bilingual is considered a plus
What We Offer
Philadelphia Works offers qualifying full-time employees with a competitive benefits program including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition assistance, life and disability. We also offer company paid vacation, personal and sick leave days.
Equal Opportunity Employer
Philadelphia Works is an equal opportunity employer and complies with all laws prohibiting discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy, childbirth and related medical conditions, transgender status, and gender identity), gender, creed, age, national origin, ancestry, familial status, religion, physical or mental disability, veteran status, sexual preference, political affiliation, or any other basis protected by federal, state or local laws, in all matters pertaining to recruitment, selection, compensation, training, advancement and promotion, retention, discipline, and termination.