(Full-time, 40 hours per week)

Salary Range: $47,000 – $52,000

The Development Manager is a member of the development /public relations/marketing team. Under supervision of the Development Director, the Development Manager serves as the Benevon® Pipeline Team Leader and is accountable, in conjunction with the Development Director, for the overall coordination and implementation of the annual Benevon® sustainable funding plan and timeline. The Development Manager will assist in developing fundraising plans, cultivating current donors, and identifying new prospects including individuals, corporations, and foundations. They will also help to create and manage our internal and external communications strategy, write, and disseminate publicity material, manage our social media accounts, and coordinate website updates.

To succeed as a Development Manager, you should be able to think creatively and have excellent communication and interpersonal skills. This role requires a highly organized individual with the ability to monitor and execute multiple projects efficiently. It is important that this person can take initiative and build positive and consistent relationships with donors, staff, volunteers, and Board members.

A Bachelor’s Degree is required with at least 3 years of experience in fundraising and communications. Knowledge of child welfare and Benevon model of sustainable funding is preferred, along with experience using Bloomerang or other donor management platforms.

CASA Youth Advocates serving Delaware and Chester Counties does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, or military status, in any of its activities or operations.

If interested, contact Jacquona Blackwell at jblackwell@delcocasa.org

P.O. Box 407 Media, PA 19063 www.delcocasa.org