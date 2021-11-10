THE ORGANIZATION

The J. Wood Platt Caddie Scholarship Trust (JWP) is the charitable arm of the Golf Association of Philadelphia (GAP) and operates formally under GAP management while maintaining its own Trustees and employees. JWP’s mission, which has remained constant since its inception in 1958, is to financially aid deserving caddies at GAP Member Clubs in their pursuit of higher education. In the last 60 years, more than 3,500 young men and women received $22 million in educational grants to attend the college or university of their choice.

The Trust has experienced rapid growth in recent years; expanding its team to include three new staff members while introducing youth leadership programming and caddie advocacy efforts. For more information on JWP, please visit PlattScholar.org.

THE POSITION

Reporting to the GAP Executive Director and working closely with staff and board leadership, the Director of Development will provide hands-on management of an integrated giving plan to increase donor engagement. The Director will have direct responsibility for meeting an annual revenue goal in excess of $2 million while strengthening fundraising infrastructure and enhancing the culture of philanthropy among constituencies.

Specific Responsibilities

Work in tandem with Executive Director and Development Committee to set annual fundraising goals and plans.

Oversee all GAP Member Clubs’ giving initiatives, including Dawn to Dusk Golf Marathon ($200,000 annually). Serve as a liaison, motivator and resource for volunteer GAP Member Club Ambassadors (30).

Manage all annual giving and direct mail solicitations (10,000 constituents).

Implement and evaluate three annual cultivation events to maximize support of existing and potential

Cultivate and solicit endowment donors to facilitate new named Scholarships in support of JWP’s Endowment Fund (currently $12 million).

Develop a planned giving initiative and create a professional network to educate constituents on estate planning.

Work closely with colleagues to generate content for publications including the annual impact report, donor correspondence and online content.

Provide oversight of the JWP Development Assistant and fundraising database to ensure accurate gift processing and acknowledgement.

Qualifications

Minimum of seven (7) years of increasing responsibility in development positions. CFRE preferred.

Self-starter with an innovative and entrepreneurial spirit, who can set priorities in a rapidly-changing environment.

Ability to work in a highly-collaborative work environment with a commitment to organizational transparency.

Appreciation and passion for the mission of JWP. Knowledge of and passion for the game of golf and the caddie experience will prove to be extremely helpful.

Proven financial and database management experience including forecasting, budget development and expense

Intimate knowledge of fundraising databases.

Strong interpersonal skills with demonstrated ability to build positive relationships with various constituencies.

Bachelor’s degree.

Willing to work some evenings and weekends along with the ability to travel and drive to GAP Member Clubs for all scheduled

Competitive salary and benefit package. Email resume and cover letter as one pdf to jobs@gapgolf.org with “Director of Development” in the subject line. No phone calls, please.