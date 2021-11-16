Donate to NELI »

Development Officer: Vita

Posted November 16th, 2021 at 11:55 am.

Status: Full-time, 37.5 hours per week; this is an Exempt position that will require occasional evening or weekend hours of work
Salary : $41,000
Benefits: Vacation, holidays, sick days, and personal days, health insurance, and retirement according to the guidelines in Vita’s Employment Policy Manual

Responsibilities:

  • Works closely with the Executive Director and Board Fundraising Committee on outreach and fundraising.
  • Works with the Board of Directors and Executive Director to establish annual fundraising targets.
  • Advances Vita’s brand and manages the development and production of marketing materials.
  • Develops and implements an effective fundraising plan for Vita, including major gifts, annual strategies, planned giving, and special events.
  • Designs and leads vibrant advertising and social media campaigns.
  • Plans and coordinates Vita’s evening and weekend fundraising events.
  • Attends and represents Vita at community events and collaborates with partners in joint outreach and fundraising events.
  • Researches, plan, and writes letters of interest, grant applications, and reports to donors.
  • Maintains strong relationships with existing donors and cultivates new donors and sponsors, soliciting and securing donations.
  • Keeps donor database and coordinates mailings and outreach efforts, including regular newsletters, the Annual Appeal, and special events.
  • Writes thank you letters to donors, keeps them apprised of how their gifts are used, and motivates them to continue supporting Vita.
  • Prepares internal reports on fundraising activities to analyze effectiveness of those activities.
  • Stays up-to-date on fundraising developments.
  • Complies with Vita’s policies and procedures as specified in the Vita Employment Policy Manual and Vita COVID-19 Safety Plan.
  • Executes other responsibilities as assigned.

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in business relations, communications,  public relations, marketing, or related field
  • Minimum of three years’ experience in fundraising, preferably in educational settings
  • Commitment to working for a grass roots, community-based organization
  • Strong written and verbal communication skills
  • Ability to relate to, establish connections with, and motivate other people, especially of varied backgrounds
  • Willingness and ability to work long evening and weekend hours as needed
  • Strong marketing skills
  • Strong computer skills, including MS Office
  • Experience using social media and other Internet platforms
  • Maturity and sensitivity working with diverse populations

To apply:

Contact Mercedes Anderson, Executive Director, at manderson@vitaeducation.org. Please provide:

  • Cover letter
  • Resume
  • 2 professional references

 

 

Filed under: Management Level by Margie DuBrow

Comments are closed.