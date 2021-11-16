Development Officer: Vita

Status: Full-time, 37.5 hours per week; this is an Exempt position that will require occasional evening or weekend hours of work
Salary : $41,000
Benefits: Vacation, holidays, sick days, and personal days, health insurance, and retirement according to the guidelines in Vita’s Employment Policy Manual
Responsibilities:
- Works closely with the Executive Director and Board Fundraising Committee on outreach and fundraising.
- Works with the Board of Directors and Executive Director to establish annual fundraising targets.
- Advances Vita’s brand and manages the development and production of marketing materials.
- Develops and implements an effective fundraising plan for Vita, including major gifts, annual strategies, planned giving, and special events.
- Designs and leads vibrant advertising and social media campaigns.
- Plans and coordinates Vita’s evening and weekend fundraising events.
- Attends and represents Vita at community events and collaborates with partners in joint outreach and fundraising events.
- Researches, plan, and writes letters of interest, grant applications, and reports to donors.
- Maintains strong relationships with existing donors and cultivates new donors and sponsors, soliciting and securing donations.
- Keeps donor database and coordinates mailings and outreach efforts, including regular newsletters, the Annual Appeal, and special events.
- Writes thank you letters to donors, keeps them apprised of how their gifts are used, and motivates them to continue supporting Vita.
- Prepares internal reports on fundraising activities to analyze effectiveness of those activities.
- Stays up-to-date on fundraising developments.
- Complies with Vita’s policies and procedures as specified in the Vita Employment Policy Manual and Vita COVID-19 Safety Plan.
- Executes other responsibilities as assigned.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in business relations, communications, public relations, marketing, or related field
- Minimum of three years’ experience in fundraising, preferably in educational settings
- Commitment to working for a grass roots, community-based organization
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
- Ability to relate to, establish connections with, and motivate other people, especially of varied backgrounds
- Willingness and ability to work long evening and weekend hours as needed
- Strong marketing skills
- Strong computer skills, including MS Office
- Experience using social media and other Internet platforms
- Maturity and sensitivity working with diverse populations
To apply:
Contact Mercedes Anderson, Executive Director, at manderson@vitaeducation.org. Please provide:
- Cover letter
- Resume
- 2 professional references