Senior Operations Manager: PA Humanities

ORGANIZATION:

PA Humanities is a high-impact statewide organization that puts the humanities in action to create lasting positive change. We bring Pennsylvanians together to shape the future through the power of stories, reflection, and relationships. Our programs and grants generate avenues for civic involvement and community development, and for youth and adult learners to strengthen skills for school, work, and personal improvement. We are an independent partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities and part of a network of 56 state humanities councils that spans the nation and U.S. jurisdictions. Learn more at pahumanities.org.

POSITION DESCRIPTION:

This is a new full-time opportunity to manage and help grow the business operations, finance, and human resources activities of PA Humanities. We are looking for an entrepreneurial candidate ready to be a member of our senior management team, who contributes to big picture strategy, and enjoys day-to-day operations work and managing a two-person team. We seek doers and changemakers, the kind of team member who sees what has to get done and leverages their knowledge, networks, and resources to make it happen. You’ll also believe in solutions that involve everyone, and you’ll value creating an organization and culture where we all can thrive. You’ll have the operational know-how, people skills, and a commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging that will enable you to help position us as a well-capitalized organization, advance our infrastructure, and build a rewarding inclusive work environment for our high-performing, talented staff.

The major responsibilities are Finance and Accounting Administration, and HR and Payroll Administration. Additional responsibilities include Information Technology and Data Management; Office, Facilities, Board and Events Management; and Organizational Leadership and Effectiveness.

QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree, plus at least five years of work experience, including a background in managing operations in a nonprofit setting

Strong leadership skills, with at least two years managing and coordinating staff and projects or initiatives

Bookkeeping and financial management, including strong understanding of the impact of grant funding on departmental and organizational budgets

Human resource experience and payroll administration

Strong ability to manage projects, interfacing with internal staff and external vendors

Passion for the humanities, and personal values consistent with PHC’s mission

Energetic, positive, and enjoys working in a fasted-pace, entrepreneurial environment

Salary and work environment:

The expected salary for this position is $75,000 to $80,000. This is currently a hybrid (in-person and remote position) but occasional travel is possible. All employees at PA Humanities must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Successful applicants will be required to show proof of vaccination. Reasonable accommodations will be considered for those with qualifying medical or religious exemptions.

To apply:

Please email a resume and thoughtful cover letter, outlining how your skills and experience meet the qualifications of the position addressed to hr@pahumanities.org. Please pdf your cover letter and resume then combine them so that your cover letter is first and your resume follows it. Please use the following format in the subject line of the email Last Name, First Name Senior Operations Manager.