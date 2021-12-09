Manager of Adult Workforce System: Philadelphia Works

Salary Range: $75,000 – 80,000

About Philadelphia Works, Inc.

Philadelphia Works, Inc is the City’s Workforce Development Board. We are a quasi-public, non-profit organization serving both career seekers and employers. We invest public resources in a variety of workforce solutions. These solutions connect Philadelphia residents with employment and training opportunities and help employers find, grow, and retain local talent. For more information about our dedicated board members and staff, workforce news, labor market data, services, innovative initiatives, and current opportunities to connect, please visit www.philaworks.org.

Role Summary

This position is responsible for ensuring the maximum effectiveness and efficiency of the Philadelphia Adult Workforce System operations. This position manages and facilitates the overall operation of the PA CareerLink® System providers and additional adult workforce service programs ensuring all goals and standards are met as outlined by the funding sources and the department’s goals and objectives. This position ensures the contractors across the system are working together to achieve the system goals and implementing the system strategies. This position is also responsible for partnering with city departments and community stakeholders to ensure that PA CareerLink® services are delivered throughout the city in an accessible and equitable fashion.

Hybrid on-boarding available.

Effective January 3, 2022, Philadelphia Works requires all employees to be vaccinated with an FDA authorized and/or approved COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment. New hires are required to be fully (covid) vaccinated.

This position will be responsible for the following duties: