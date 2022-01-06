Assistant Director of Finance & Administration: Penn Live Arts

Reporting to the Managing Director, the Assistant Director of Finance & Administration serves as a key member of the Penn Live Arts (PLA) Finance Team. This position participates in all aspects of planning, implementation, and management of PLA’s financial and human resource activity, including accounting, analysis and payroll for the organization and its departments.

The Assistant Director of Finance & Admin will manage the day-to-day business & finance operations for PLA including monthly revenue/expense reconciliations, financial analysis/reporting; chart of accounts & general ledger maintenance; management of payroll for full-time/part-time and union staff; human resource activities; accounts payable/receivable; grants management and closeouts; processing purchase orders & rental billing; staff & artist travel reimbursements; coordinating the federal work-study program, overseeing all supply and equipment orders; processing final show & events settlement; processing all contracted artists fees. The Assistant Director of Finance will also hire, train, and supervise one to two work-study students each fiscal year.

The successful candidate will hold a bachelor’s degree in business administration, accounting or a field related to the position, plus 3 to 5 years of experience in a university, non-profit and/or performing arts environment. Must be able to exercise discretion and independent judgement in the performance of duties with only general supervision or direction. Excellent interpersonal, communication (oral and written), time management, analytical, and technology management skills are required. Must possess the ability to organize and manage various activities and resources including interacting with diverse groups of internal and external constituents, the ability to meet deadlines, work under pressure, and manage multiple tasks and projects concurrently. Must be proficient with Microsoft Office (e.g., Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams and SharePoint). Experience with University of Penn financial systems/applications (e.g., BEN Financials, Business Objects, Workday, Concur and purchasing card procedures) preferred. The ability to accumulate and consolidate financial data necessary for accurate accounting of business results and reporting is a must.