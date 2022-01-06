Foundation Relations Manager: Interest Law Center

Minimum Salary/Hourly Rate: $50,000.00

Maximum Salary/Hourly Rate: $65,000.00

Manager, Foundation Relations

Job Description

January 2022

The Public Interest Law Center (“the Law Center”) is a nationally renowned public interest law firm whose mission is to use high-impact legal strategies to advance the civil, social, and economic rights of communities in the Philadelphia region facing discrimination, inequality, and poverty. We combine targeted litigation, legal advice, community education, advocacy, and organizing to secure people’s access to fundamental resources and services, including a high-quality education, health care, housing and community services, employment, a healthy neighborhood and the unencumbered right to vote. We accomplish our mission in partnership with a robust network of pro bono partners, community partners, volunteers and other essential stakeholders. The Law Center strongly values equity, inclusion, achieving racial and social justice, and empowering client communities through our high-impact work.

The Manager, Foundation Relations will manage a portfolio of 50 foundations and donor advised funds, and will be responsible for drafting, editing and submitting letters of intent (LOIs), stewardship reports (SRs) and proposals. The ideal candidate is a dynamic, energetic, results-oriented self-starter and team player with superb written, verbal, organizational and project management skills. The ideal candidate must be a good communicator who has the ability to build and maintain relationships, be an effective public speaker, and will be responsible for meeting a $1.5m annual revenue goal for 2022 and grow that line in subsequent years. The candidate would also be a mission driven individual, with a commitment to racial and social justice and equity issues.

The Manager, Foundation Relations reports to the Director of Development and Communications and works closely with all teams throughout the organization.

Functions and responsibilities:

Manage the current portfolio of 50 Foundation prospects with a pipeline value of $2m.

Research foundation prospects; develop and implement plans for strategic cultivation and stewardship to grow the current portfolio.

Draft and edit proposals and stewardship reports.

Maintain CRM NEON prospect data, ensuring that all potential corporate and foundation solicitations are recorded and tracked through the life cycle of a proposal, from conception through proposal submission.

Directly oversee data entry and data management of all funded proposals in CRM and in time keeping software, Legal Server.

Create and oversee master calendar of all grant reporting to funders, ensuring timely filing and proper documentation is gathered for submission.

Work closely with the Director of Development and Communications, Director of Administration, and staff to anticipate stewardship reporting needs, and to develop and submit stewardship reports.

Develop, track and report on all cost allocations for respective grants, working closely with the Director of Development and Communications and program staff.

Manage post-award administration of grants by developing processes, meeting procedures and systems to coordinate all necessary compliance requirements. This will involve meeting with project teams to ensure all necessary internal and external reporting is completed.

Demonstrated Ability to:

Liaise with internal staff and external contacts in order to manage grants and ensure compliance with all foundation requirements.

Effectively communicate in both oral and written communication.

Listen carefully, interpret accurately and respond to a high volume of requests.

Maintain a high level of professionalism and confidentiality with all aspects of the job.

Work collaboratively and effectively with a wide range of partners in a diverse community.

Initiate, cultivate and maintain relationships, internally and externally.

Develop proposals for new funding or continued funding by being an engaged and present thought partner, and an innovative and creative thinker.

Work productively in a remote or office environment. This includes being accessible to staff, having open communication and being held accountable to identified goals and priorities.

Deliver results with success and an openness to learning.

Adapt to various computer and software programs as needed to perform job duties.

Required Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience.

At least 2 years in a Fundraising or Development Office preferred.

At least 3 years of experience engaged in a writing capacity; or demonstrated excellent writing skills.

Experience working with a CRM Database.

Experience developing and maintaining grant budgets, including experience in evaluating financial and compliance matters for grants.

Interest or knowledge in one or more of our six subject areas: education, employment, environmental justice, housing, healthcare, and/or voting.

Work Environment:

This position operates in a hybrid office environment as well as off-site locations.

The Law Center does require that all employees, including new employees, be full vaccinated. The Law Center will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination at time of hire. If you require more information on our policy, please contact us.

Other Duties:

This job description is not designed to provide a comprehensive listing of all activities, duties or responsibilities that are required for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.

Commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion:

The Public Interest Law Center is an equal opportunity employer. We are committed to ensuring a workforce that embraces and embodies the values of inclusion, belonging, cultural humility and mutual respect. We are eager to receive applications from people of all diverse backgrounds including, but not limited to, people of color, people with disabilities, people who have experienced poverty or homelessness, and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The Law Center invites all applicants to include in their letter of interest a statement about how your unique background and/or experiences might contribute to the diversity, cultural vitality, and perspective of our organization, fundraising and development strategies.

The Law Center is committed to protecting the safety of children.

Compensation and Benefits:

The salary range for this position is commensurate with desired experience level in an ideal candidate, $50,000 to $65,000 annually. The Law Center offers a generous benefits and leave package, including medical/dental insurance, short and long-term disability, a retirement plan with employer match, life insurance, ample paid time off (PTO), federal holidays, paid parental leave, and paid FMLA.