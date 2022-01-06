Development Officer: Smith Memorial Playground & Playhouse

Smith Memorial Playground and Playhouse is hiring a Development Officer to design and implement a comprehensive development strategy, including grant writing and reporting; individual donor solicitation; corporate sponsor cultivation; and fundraising events.

Working closely with the Executive Director, leadership team, and Board of Directors, the Development Officer will play an important role in helping Smith expand programming, upgrade facilities, and amplify the impact of the organization. The ideal candidate will be comfortable in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial environment where they have the opportunity to help shape strategy while also managing the execution of fundraising programs.

Smith opened its doors in 1899 and has served as a vital resource to the community for over 120 years. Smith offers children from diverse backgrounds free, accessible, and one-of-a-kind play experiences that support their physical, emotional, and cognitive growth.

Located in East Fairmount Park, Smith sits on 6.5 beautiful acres of open fields, wooded terrain, and sloped hills and is the home of the beloved Ann Newman Giant Wooden Slide, a certified Nature Explore outdoor classroom, and a 16,000-square-foot Playhouse.

This is an exciting time to join Smith and participate in the successful growth of the fundraising program. Having recently completed an $8.5 million renovation of the historic Playhouse, Smith has an ambitious vision for the future that includes opening the new Smith Urban Nature (SUN) Preschool, proceeding with Phase II of the Preserving Play Capital Campaign, and expanding staff and programming. The new Development Officer will play a critical role in building the fundraising capacity to support these goals.

Smith offers a warm, collaborative, fun, and collegial work environment. We are looking for a personable, creative, and self-motivated person to join our team.