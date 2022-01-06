Project Manager: Schultz & Williams

***COVER LETTER REQUIRED FOR CONSIDERATION***

Position: S&W Development Consulting Project Manager (Full-time)

Reports to: Consulting Team

Company Overview

Schultz & Williams (S&W) is an established consulting firm that provides comprehensive services – including development, direct response, temporary staffing, strategic planning and marketing – to nonprofits of all types and sizes. Since 1987, the success and integrity of our work and our team of seasoned experts have been driven by one simple philosophy: development, planning, management and marketing strategies must be fully integrated in order for organizations to achieve financial stability, operational excellence and, ultimately, their mission-related goals.

Schultz & Williams is a national firm headquartered in Philadelphia.

Commitment to Inclusion, Diversity, Equity & Access

Since its founding, S&W has been committed to inclusion, diversity, equity, and access (IDEA) to promote social and racial justice and to eliminate inequity and racism in our community.

We embrace the different backgrounds and perspectives of our team, including gender identity, sex, age, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, and physical ability.

Position Overview

Reporting to a consulting team, the Project Manager (PM) works within S&W’s Development Consulting line of service. The PM is responsible for day-to-day client relationship management and serves as a facilitator and coordinator for projects, clients, and consultants. Projects include pre-campaign planning, campaign planning studies, assessments, development plans, and more. At any time, a PM can be assigned between 6 and 10 active projects.

The Project Manager works primarily on-site at S&W headquarters. Flex-time and remote work options are possible.

Occasional regional travel and some national travel required.

Salary & Benefits

Salary Range: $45,000 – $65,000

Benefits Include: paid time off; paid holidays; medical, dental & vision insurance; health savings plan; employer contribution to 401(k)

Responsibilities

Develop and maintain project timelines, ensure fulfillment of contract deliverables, and manage consultant time allocations.

Schedule meetings between clients and consultants and coordinate interview scheduling with client.

Communicate regularly with clients and consultants and prepare project updates and agendas, if appropriate.

Facilitate sharing of client background materials.

Draft study questionnaires/discussion guides, letters of invitation for interviews, gift pyramids, interview findings and sample documents for implementation projects.

Prepare report and presentation shells and proofread subsequent drafts.

Conduct project-related research using the internet, subscription databases, and interviews and create charts and visuals to share findings.

Assist with business development activities as needed: research prospective clients; draft proposals and contracts; participate in sales meetings and presentations; etc.

Participate in efforts to improve client services and deliverables, maintaining the S&W brand, implementing best practices, and keeping ahead of trends.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree candidacy

1-3 years' experience in a professional office setting

Qualifications

Ideal candidates possess an understanding of nonprofit sector business models and fundraising culture with a for-profit/sales-oriented perspective.

Client Management

Good written, verbal, and visual communication skills.

Relationship management/customer service mindset.

Ability to categorize, and appropriately respond to/escalate client requests and questions.

Ability and motivation to follow through in a timely manner.

Comfortable with presenting information to clients and fielding questions in both remote and in-person settings. Proficiency to be developed.

Ability to deftly handle sensitive interactions and confidential information.

Project Management

Capacity to organize, and present detailed information.

Ability to create, monitor, and maintain complex and multi-party schedules.

Eye for detail and skilled at proofreading for grammar, spelling, and typos.

Comfortable with organizing workflow for others and managing up.

Capacity to assess project status and create a corresponding meeting agenda.

Ability to manage multiple projects and timelines at once.

Basic proficiency working with data files.

Ability to leverage available technology to enhance client interactions and support project completion.

Technical Competencies

Advanced Knowledge Preferred

Microsoft: Word, Excel, PowerPoint

Windows OS

Outlook

Zoom

Adobe Acrobat DC

Some familiarity with donor databases and CRMs preferred. For example: Raisers Edge, Salesforce, DonorPerfect, MailChimp, Constant Contact.

Please submit cover letter and resume as a single PDF to Kelly Grattan, kgrattan@schultzwilliams.com.