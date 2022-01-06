Director, Corporate and Foundation Relations: Please Touch Museum

Position Summary:
Reporting to the Chief Development Officer, the Director of Corporate and Foundation Relations will take the lead in identifying, cultivating, securing funding, and stewarding foundation, government and corporate partnerships and grants regionally and nationally. This position will work collaboratively across PTM departments: Development, Executive, Museum Learning, Exhibitions, Finance, Operations, Admissions, Memberships, Marketing and Communications. The Director works closely with Chief Operations Officer, Director of Research and Evaluation to ensure satisfactory completion of granted and sponsored projects and programs. The Director of Corporate and Foundation Relations is the principal contact for all corporate and foundation funders to ensure steady funding streams to meet the Museum’s needs and budgeted goals.
Essential Functions:
- Prepare, write, and submit all letters of inquiry and proposals, engaging other staff and departments as necessary to ensure consistency of information, alignment with best practices in early childhood learning and development, and to provide data to support the rationale for the proposal or the outcomes of a program or Museum experience.
- Develop sponsorship and proposal materials in coordination with Marketing for use in all solicitation opportunities.
- Create and maintain a comprehensive calendar of corporate and foundation funding opportunities and reporting deadlines.
- Lead the organization’s annual corporate partnership program, including the preparation of materials and fulfillment of benefits. Supports cross-promotional partnerships, as required.
- Direct the solicitation of support from federal, state, and, when appropriate, city funding programs for capital and operating support.
- Work with the database manager to ensure accurate, up-to-date records are tracked in the database system and work with museum learning, marketing, admissions, membership, finance, operations and executive office to assure timely and accurate data collection as required for grant proposals and reports.
- Create prospect lists and cultivation plans to support leadership outreach. Manages activation plans in coordination with Marketing of all committed sponsors and ensures a team approach to fulfillment.
- Initiate cash and in-kind sponsorship outreach for museum events. Participates in planning efforts to develop and identify funding opportunities and ensure revenue targets are achieved.
- Oversee and executes completion of Annual Cultural Data Project in coordination with development manager and other Museum departments.
- Prepare research profiles on regional and national corporations and foundations that align with PTM’s exhibits, programs, and strategic objectives to identify new opportunities.
- Prepares outreach plans for leadership to create relationships when appropriate.
- Research best practices and activities of peer organizations to maintain PTM’s competitiveness.
- Edit and proofread grant proposals and other communications.
- Participate in receptions and special events as needed.
Minimum Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree required, Field of study: Communications, Museum Communications, or related field.
- A minimum of 5-8 years of a proven track record of success in corporate and foundation fundraising
- Preferably at least three of those years will include a proven track record in working in corporate and foundation fundraising in an educational or museum environment. Five years of non-profit experience in donor development, grant writing and gift solicitation.
- Exceptional writing skills with demonstrated ability to work cooperatively in a team environment; able to organize, integrate and present complicated information in an understandable and compelling manner; highly organized and able to multi-task with ease; proven successful, excellent interpersonal skills.
- Experience managing and strategically growing a corporate and foundation development portfolio. Local knowledge of the Philadelphia philanthropic and business community is preferred.
- Knowledgeable regarding trends in philanthropy, education, museums, and awareness of corporate and foundation funding sources. Experience researching and identifying funding sources. Knowledge of best practices in foundation and corporate relations.
- Able to analyze requests for proposals, guidelines and requests; able to think and problem solve creatively; organize ideas appropriately. Able to understand and structure budgets.
- Strong project management skills and time management skills; highly organized and detailed oriented. Knowledge of organizational development as it pertains to seeking corporate and foundation funding. Experience working with donors and corporate/foundation representatives.
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite; familiar with experience with Donor Management software; Altru experience a plus.
- Experience with technical report writing, able to present technical data. Ability to write persuasive, convincing cases for funding. Excellent writing/editing skills.
- Able to communicate and collaborate effectively and professionally. Demonstrated results in developing cultivation strategies, creating successful sponsorship packages and funding proposals.
- Knowledge of methods and strategies that cultivate and maintain relationships between fund-seeking and recipient organizations and funders.
- Ability to travel locally and out of state as required. i.e. Cultivation events and donor visits. May include evening/weekend work activity. Several evening and weekend development and other special events each year.
- Must have PA Criminal History, FBI fingerprints, and PA Child Abuse Clearances. All background check clearances must be complete prior to hire.
- COVID-19 vaccination and booster as well as an influenza vaccination are required for hire.
- The position’s essential functions listed above describe the general nature and scope of work. Other responsibilities, duties and skills may be required and assigned, as needed.