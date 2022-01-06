Urban Garden Manager: Norris Square Neighborhood Project

POSITION DESCRIPTION: The mission of NSNP is to unite and inspire youth and families using the

strengths of our community: shared cultural wisdom, creative energies, and environmental spaces and

experiences. The Urban Garden Manager (UGM) is charged with the upkeep of NSNP’s garden spaces

and implementation of activities and projects associated with food justice and urban agriculture, with a

focus on strengthening the links to Puerto Rican culture and history of the gardens. The UGM plays an

essential role in creating a sense of community and belonging in the gardens. The UGM will oversee all

garden related activities including the stewardship and beautification of the gardens, day-to-day

farming, production and marketing of produce, along with the community garden program and the

development and implementation of experiential educational programming for community members

and youth.

This position is full-time and exempt and reports to the Executive Director. Responsibilities include the

following:

Food Production & Garden Maintenance

Plans and oversees daily operations of greenhouse, raised beds, vegetable production, and chicken operations.

Maintains the overall aesthetic of our six culturally significant gardens, and supports community members who may have taken the lead in certain gardens.

Manages the care of herbs, vegetables, flowers, fruit trees and other perennials.

Maintains all records electronically including harvest production and sales, garden visitors, youth stipends, pest management strategies, etc.

Educational Programming & Earned Income

● In collaboration with program staff, develops and implements gardening program to integrate into

the organization’s high school afterschool art and summer internship programs.

● Has general oversight of seasonal farm stand (run by Farm Stand Manager).

● Develops a curriculum to teach workshops to the community, focusing on organic gardening

techniques, history of the neighborhood gardens, and health, nutrition and cooking.

● Works collaboratively with NSNP’s Executive Director and development staff on earned income

activities in the gardens, including leading tours and garden explorations.

Community Engagement & Outreach

Oversees membership of the Campesinxs community garden members and provides support for their gardening activities.

Engages youth and community through public engagements, workshops, informational sessions, garden clean-ups and family days.

Develops and implements a volunteer program and manages communication.

Supports trainings and workshops to garden members and community members on issues associated with food justice, heath & nutrition, and gardening.

Builds and expands relationships with local food banks and food-related organizations.

Represents NSNP at public events, conferences, recruitment events and workshops.

Investigates and cultivates partnerships with other community-based organizations and local businesses.

Administrative / Other

Oversees, updates, and communicates the Garden Maintenance plan.

Maintains financial and operational records as appropriate.

Supervises Farm Stand Manager, Garden Assistants and volunteers assigned to the gardens.

Supports building maintenance, sidewalk maintenance and general property upkeep; organizes community clean-up days, snow removal and other activities as needed.

Assists the Executive Director with proposal development and reporting for funded garden activities, food justice and nutrition programs.

Is prepared to lend a hand throughout the organization as needed.

Qualifications