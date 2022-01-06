Executive Director: Philadelphia Sinfonia Association

Philadelphia Sinfonia Association Youth Orchestra Program

The Philadelphia Sinfonia Association seeks a motivated, organized, dynamic individual with significant administrative experience to provide leadership and oversight of all aspects of the organization to support and further its mission.

General Information:

The award-winning Philadelphia Sinfonia is comprised of 160+ young instrumentalists, including exceptional middle school students through college level musicians enrolled in one or more of its ensembles. The program consists of two full symphonic orchestras and a string chamber orchestra. Now in its 25th season, the orchestra has completed seven critically-acclaimed international tours, been featured at important local events, performed benefit concerts, joined a national orchestra food drive, and collaborates frequently with local as well as internationally recognized soloists, composers and ensembles.

Philadelphia Sinfonia supports the artistic growth of young musicians by providing high-level ensemble experience in a supportive, educational environment.

Additional information about the Philadelphia Sinfonia can be found at www.philadelphiasinfonia.com.

Position Summary:

The Executive Director of Philadelphia Sinfonia is responsible for and oversees all executive functions for the youth orchestra, including program administration, finance, development and fundraising, marketing and planning. These responsibilities are expected to occur collaboratively in conjunction with the Music Director, a Program Manager, and the Board of Directors, whose committees and functions the ED also works with and supports. In addition, the Executive Director works closely with other staff, students and parents, as well as with multiple individuals, organizations, and companies in the Philadelphia region.

Successful candidates will possess strong organizational, communication, and interpersonal skills and a desire to lead Philadelphia Sinfonia in its continued growth. Experience in non-profit administration is required, and a strong musical background is preferred, as is previous experience working with student music programs.

Qualifications, Skills & Knowledge Required:

BA or BS degree with at least 5+ years’ experience working in a top administrative position within the non-profit community.

A strong interest in music

A commitment to music education at the highest level

Strong communication skills

Strong computer skills; (proficient with Quickbooks, GiftWorks, MailChimp, Dropbox, Google Workspace Suite, Word, Excel and social media platforms)

Must be organized and flexible

Ideal candidates will have some previous experience in managing a musical organization, possess an MA or MS degree with at least 4+ years’ experience in a top administrative non-profit position, and one or more music-related degree(s).

Position is full-time, with flexible hours (some weekend hours required). Salary will be based on experience and qualifications. Benefits include three weeks’ vacation and a monthly health insurance stipend.