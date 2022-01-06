Director of Finance and Accounting: WXPN FM

The Director of Finance and Accounting serves as the lead financial officer for WXPN. S/he administers fiscal operations and directs the financial planning and management of all accounting and budget functions in operating and grant award activities.

Job Description

As member of the station management team, serves as the lead financial officer for the organization. Administers fiscal operations and directs the financial planning, analysis and management of the overall budget including unrestricted and restricted funds’ performance. Responsible for the development and implementation of long range and short-term planning for all aspects of the $10 million annual budget to achieve strategic goals. Ensures compliance with all relevant guidelines from the University’s Office of the Comptroller and Office of Budget and Management Analysis Ensures compliance with all relevant guidelines from The Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Supports General Manager with detailed analysis of financial performance for both internal and external audiences.

Oversees fiscal operations and business office operations staff, establishes financial controls to inform the decision making on the strategic initiatives. standardizes essential business processes and exercise resources stewardship. Reports known or suspected irregularities to ensure compliance with related policies and procedures. Builds an effective team, to provide a high level of responsive customer service and follow-up.

Oversees, manages & supervises the annual audit process working closely with the outside auditing firm to produce WXPN Annual Financial Statements. Interfaces with University’s office of the Comptroller answering non-standard inquiries involving explanation on finance GAAP practices that diverge from University’s standardized practices.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree with 5-7 years of experience in Finance, Financial Reporting, Accounting required. At least 3 years of supervisory experience required.

Knowledge of generally accepted accounting principles, GASB and FASB statements and standards required.

Knowledge of monthly financial statement closing processes including variance and flux analyses.

Knowledge of business planning, modeling, concepts and tools required.

Must have strong financial/business acumen and strong analysis and problem solving skills.

Must have the ability to communicate effectively with all levels of staff.

Ability to use Microsoft Excel required.

Working knowledge of University side of financial operations a plus.

Please submit cover letter with your application.

Job Location – City, State

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Affirmative Action Statement

Penn adheres to a policy that prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, creed, national or ethnic origin, citizenship status, age, disability, veteran status, or any other legally protected class.

Special Requirements

Background check required after a conditional job offer is made. Consideration of the background check will be tailored to the requirements of the job.

No phone calls, please.