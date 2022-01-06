Marketing Director: Uptown Entertainment Alliance

Minimum Salary/Hourly Rate: $60,000.00

Maximum Salary/Hourly Rate: $70,000.00

Job Responsibilities Include:

Lead the setting of and implementation of the annual and long-range marketing strategy and plans. This includes market research for the region to discover who our target audience is.

Manage the implementation of department budgets and marketing plans that articulate focused and diverse efforts to meet or exceed earned revenue goals.

Cultivate and maintain positive relationships with audiences using traditional and innovative communication and retention techniques, including email marketing and social media.

Develop and execute engaging social media strategy and content plans that cultivate and grow audiences, increase visibility, and drive ticket sales/subscriptions.

Oversee coordination of publicity, photography/videography, and advertising. Generate media exposure through general press releases, focused pitches, and press previews.

Manage development and production of marketing and sales collateral. Overseeing and/or designing marketing collateral (programs, ads, graphics, sponsorships materials etc.)

Build and sustain strategic marketing partnerships and cross-promotions with community organizations and for-profit businesses in West Chester and beyond as appropriate.

Contract, manage, and train seasonal Box Office Manager, Box Officers, and House Manager to ensure top-notch consistent data entry, positive customer service and a sustainable, high-quality patron experience.

With Box Office Manager, ensure accurate financial and attendance reporting and reconciliation for single tickets, subscriptions, and group sales. Reporting on a regular basis.

10.With Development Director, create and manage sponsorship deliverables for individuals and corporations.

Plan and implement group sales, special audience engagement events—including Opening Nights—and liaise with Executive Director, Board committee, and volunteers in project planning and execution.

12. Represent Uptown as an advocate and spokesperson at local and industry events relevant to the company’s marketing and audience development efforts.

Qualifications

The ideal candidate for the Marketing Director will have five plus years’ experience in marketing, with a strong preference for the performing arts or a related field, and have outstanding organizational, multi-tasking, writing, and public speaking skills. He/she will have a proven ability to increase earned revenues through ticket sales and have a strong knowledge of local media techniques and timetables for production/distribution of marketing collateral, brand development strategies and protocols, as well as time-tested and cutting-edge marketing principles and methods. The Marketing Director will uphold a tone of collaboration, respect, and professionalism, both internally and externally, while maintaining composure in a fast-paced setting. Proficiency with Microsoft Office Suite, Mac Operating Systems required; knowledge of Google programs, Adobe Creative Suite (InDesign, Photoshop), WordFly, basic HTML, and Tessitura CRM software preferred. College degree required.

The Marketing Director is a full-time, year-round position. Salary is competitive and commensurate with experience. Uptown Center for the Performing Arts is an equal opportunity employer.