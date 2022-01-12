Syringes Services Program Lead Navigator/Case Manager: Prevention Point

Organizational Overview:

Prevention Point Philadelphia (PPP) is a multi-service public health organization dedicated to promoting health, empowerment, and safety for communities affected by drug use and poverty. PPP meets drug users where they are, providing information and access to resources with dignity and respect. Using a harm reduction approach, PPP offers low threshold, culturally sensitive, non-judgmental services to address the health and social service needs of drug and hormone users and sex workers in Philadelphia. PPP promotes harm reduction through sterile syringe exchange, mobile medical care, referrals to social services, and prevention case management services.

Position Overview:

The SSP lead navigator/case manager assists in the operation of eight weekly mobile outreach sites and three in-building sites where PPP provides the following free services: anonymous syringe exchange, HIV counseling and testing, HIV medical care, primary medical care, wound care, family planning counseling, harm reduction and overdose prevention counseling, legal services, access to treatment and referrals to health care and social services. Responsibilities include logistical tasks related to operating the Syringe Service Program (SSP), including, supply and volunteer management, setting up for all sites, conducting a weekly inventory of SSP supplies, collecting data, coordinating and supporting SSP staff and site volunteers, stocking, driving and maintaining the mobile SEP vehicles and facilitating service delivery at the SSP sites (e.g., syringe exchange, case management, harm reduction and overdose prevention counseling, referral to testing, general health education, primary medical care, etc.) Additionally, the SSP lead navigator/case manager oversees the harm reduction peer support specialist program, providing direct support to peer specialists at SSP sites, facilitates harm reduction education groups, provides harm reduction and overdose prevention counseling, conducts street and venue-based outreach. The SSP lead navigator/case manager specializes in linking participants from the exchange to testing, PrEP, the Viral Hepatitis C Clinic, and Medical Case Management and the Sana Clinic. Finally, the SSP lead/case manager supervises the navigator providing light case management. Finally, the SSP lead navigator/case manager will supervise and train the navigator who completes the data entry and paperwork necessary for navigation.

Qualifications:

At least two years work experience with communities impacted by HIV/AIDS, substance use, poverty, and/or homelessness.

Direct service experience with one-on-one counseling and group facilitation experience preferred.

Knowledge of Philadelphia social service and medical systems.

Knowledge of HIV prevention AACO HIV Counselor certification preferred.

Demonstrated commitment to advocacy and social justice, particularly as related to harm reduction, HIV/AIDS, poverty, and homelessness.

Duties & Responsibilities:

Supervises and trains the syringe services program navigators and case manager. Conducts outreach to active injection drug users and sex workers at mobile and in-building syringe service outreach sites in Philadelphia. Distributes harm reduction supplies-including sterile syringes, safer injection supplies, and safer sex supplies-to injection drug users and sex workers at mobile and in-building syringe service sites. Assists in maintaining the mobile SEP vehicles. Maintains accurate van logs when necessary. Assists in the set up and break down of the syringe service sites. Conducts weekly and daily inventory of SSP supplies in the van and in the building. Provides group-centered education on HIV/AIDS, risk behaviors, substance use and harm reduction. Provides harm reduction and overdose prevention counseling services. Engages clients in meaningful and frank discussions about drug use, overdose, and HIV and Hepatitis transmission. Encourages them to adopt appropriate safer sex and injecting behaviors. Connects clients to appropriate PPP services, including HIV and HCV counseling and testing, HIV and HCV medical care, PrEP and PeP service, primary medical care, family planning counseling, harm reduction counseling, and referrals to health care and social services. Conducts street outreach and venue-based outreach to potential clients and to community organizations serving high-risk populations. Participates in the orientation, training, and management of SEP volunteers. Establishes and maintains relationships with service providers, agencies and community groups to ensure appropriate referrals and outreach. Develops and writes informational material for educational purposes; conducts workshops and educational sessions for clients, volunteers and other interested parties. Actively participates in weekly supervision, team meetings and staff meetings. Adheres to Prevention Point’s harm reduction approach (meeting people where they are & withholding judgment about choices they make, etc.). Maintains the standards of accurate and complete recording and reporting of program activities. Completes routine data entry. Records and submits required reports and documents in a timely manner. Completes routine administrative duties including filing, shredding, collating, stocking, inventory, and other operational needs. Upholds policies and procedures for the SEP in accordance with standards set by PPP and the Coordinating Office for Drug and Alcohol Abuse Programs. Manages the SSP’s harm reduction peer support specialist program. Providing the orientation, training and support of SSP PSS Program participants at SSP sites. Manages the collection, packaging and disposal of biomedical waste on a weekly basis. Performs other duties as assigned by supervisor.

Skills Required:

Excellent oral communication skills – both one-on-one and for group presentations

Skill in communicating effectively with a variety of people of various socio-economic and educational backgrounds.

Ability to use a harm reduction approach with drug users and sex workers.

Dynamic, creative, flexible, able to learn and adapt in a changing environment.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Ability to meet the physical requirements of conducting street outreach for 3 hours per week.

Excellent written communication and organizational skills.

Fluency in English and Spanish (preferred)

Basic computer skills (Windows/Microsoft Office Word, Excel, PowerPoint).

Other Requirements:

This position includes the normal physical demands of a community-based health program, including lifting/moving up to 25 lbs, bending, and carrying. Other physical requirements include sitting for long periods, standing for up to 30 minutes and walking short distances.

This position requires travel to outreach locations within Philadelphia and the ability to work out-of-doors for up to 3 hours.

If you feel that you meet the required qualifications, please submit a cover letter and a copy of your resume to ralph@ppponline.org .

The statements contained herein describe the scope of the responsibility and essential functions of this position but should not be an all-inclusive listing of work requirements. Individuals may perform other duties as assigned including work in other areas to cover absences or relief to equalize peak work periods or otherwise balance the workload.

We are an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, pregnancy, age, national origin, disability status, genetic information, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.