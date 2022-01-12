Housing Case Manager: Prevention Point

Organizational Summary:

Prevention Point Philadelphia (PPP) is a multi-service public health organization dedicated to protecting the health and welfare of the homeless, drug users, sex workers, and the uninsured. Using a harm reduction approach, PPP offers culturally sensitive, non-judgmental services to address the health and social service needs of drug users and sex workers in Philadelphia. PPP meets people where they are, providing information and access to resources with dignity and respect. PPP promotes harm reduction through mobile medical care, sterile syringe exchange, referrals to social services, and comprehensive prevention case management services.

Position Overview:

The Housing Case Manager assists in the operation of PPP’s expanding housing services program. They support residents of PPP’s emergency shelter program in developing housing plans and assist them in accessing other necessary resources. This work builds on PPP’s expertise in identifying and working with individuals who face substance use and homelessness. The housing case manager works with individuals in shelter to identify housing related goals and action plans as well as linkage to necessary medical care, drug treatment, and benefits services. They also assist the case management team in addressing the housing needs of clients in our medical, drop-in, and medication assisted treatment programs.

Job Duties and Responsibilities:

Conduct brief assessments to identify individuals’ short-term needs and qualification for housing placements.

Manage client files on paper and in the Homeless Management Information System (HMIS) database. Maintain client notes on internal spreadsheets, HMIS and Intergy (Electronic Medical Record) on a daily, biweekly and monthly basis, respectively.

Assist individuals who meet criteria in accessing housing placements including emergency shelter, safe haven, Journey of Hope, rapid re-housing, Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) and other placements as available.

Coordinate with other PPP staff and programs to link clients to necessary medical, substance use, and public benefits needs. Link clients to resources to gather necessary identification documents.

Collaborate with referral service providers including assessment centers, housing programs, Office of Homeless Services (OHS), and Department of Behavioral Health (DBH).

Work with shelter staff to address resident issues in a timely manner. Meet with residents as needed to discuss safety planning, shelter expectations, and other concerns related to residency.

Accompany individuals on appointments for housing intake, unit viewings, lease signings, gathering of identification documents, and medical appointments across the City of Philadelphia on an as-needed basis.

Assist with outreach and re-linkage for those who have left housing placement.

Actively participate in supervision, team, and staff meetings.

Participate in leadership team on-call rotation.

Work in a fast-paced environment and assist with additional operational tasks at the shelter as needed.

Other duties as assigned by supervisor.

Please note that this job may require working staggered, non-traditional hours including evenings.

Skills Required:

Skill in communicating effectively with a variety of people of different backgrounds

Strong computer and professional writing skills

Ability to use a harm reduction approach to housing and substance use

Dynamic, creative, flexible, able to learn and adapt in a changing environment

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Minimum Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work, Public Health, Sociology, or a related field

Bilingual (Spanish) strongly preferred

At least two years’ experience with communities impacted by homelessness, poverty, substance use, and/or HIV/AIDS.

Knowledge of Philadelphia homeless and housing services

Knowledge of Philadelphia behavioral health and drug treatment systems preferred

Demonstrated commitment to advocacy and social justice, particularly as related to harm reduction, poverty, and homelessness

Other Requirements:

This position includes the normal physical demands of a community-based health program, including lifting/moving up to 25lbs, bending, and carrying. Other physical requirements include walking and standing for long periods and sitting for up to 30 minutes.

This position is exempt from the overtime provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act

Please send a cover letter and resume to naomi@ppponline.org with Housing Case Manager as the subject. No calls will be taken for this position.