Chief Operating Officer: Prevention Point

Organization Summary

Prevention Point Philadelphia (PPP) is a multi-service public health organization dedicated to promoting health, empowerment, and safety for communities affected by drug use and poverty. PPP meets drug users where they are, providing information and access to resources with dignity and respect. Using a harm reduction approach, PPP offers low threshold, culturally sensitive, non-judgmental services to address the health and social service needs of people who use drugs, hormones, and who do sex work in Philadelphia. PPP promotes harm reduction through sterile syringe exchange, mobile medical care, referrals to social services, and prevention case management services.

Job Summary

The Chief Operating Officer (COO) oversees the development, implementation, management, and evaluation of all PPP non-medical programs and services. As a member of the Executive Management team, the COO develops the strategic direction for the organization. provides significant contributions to program partnership development and collaborates with the Human Resources Department to ensure all PPP policies and procedures are followed consistently with program staff. Manages and evaluates all programs and services to ensure that funding requirements are followed, and performance is of appropriate quality. Position reports to the Executive Director.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Oversee the quality and success of all aspects of program operations, management, relationships, curriculum development, staff and volunteer training and supervision

Overseeing the effective programming and to meet state, funder and contract standards

Develop strategic long-term program expansion goals and budgets with Executive Director

Work with Program Directors and Coordinators to create program measurement tools, oversee data collection and evaluate outcomes

Work with program directors and coordinators monitor program budgets and oversee grant and contract compliances

Keep staff accountable to accomplishing quarterly progress toward goal completion as well as to establish goals and plans for the following year

Represents the organization at conferences and other public events; leading activities, speaking roles and trainings

Maintain and cultivate partnerships with school sites and other nonprofits; identifying future partners and potential funding opportunities

Meet with Program Directors and Coordinators on a weekly basis to ensure smooth running of the programs

Work with Executive Director and Development team with fundraising strategies and events

Hire, train and evaluate program leadership staff

Take on a staff leadership role in communicating and working with one of the Board committees

Oversees and manages program contracts to ensure guidelines are followed

Attend and plan professional development seminars as requested

Other duties as assigned

Desirable Skills & Qualifications

Must have a bachelor’s degree (BA, BS, etc.) in related field, master’s degree preferred

At least 5 years of working experience in a similar role

Proven experience working well with diverse population (client and staff) in various communities

Ability to motivate, develop and direct people as they work, identifying the best people for the job

Cultural competency to work with individuals from diverse backgrounds

Committed to principles of harm reduction

Work in a team environment with minimal supervision

Experience in meeting facilitation, and/or community relations

Ability to work independently, be flexible, and manage multiple priorities

Work well in a team-oriented environment and maintain harmonious relationships

Proficient computer skills, especially using Microsoft Suite and Google Suite of applications

Detail-oriented with excellent communication, organizational, interpersonal and writing skills

Must have a commitment to developing leaders and coalition building. Strong commitment to harm reduction and value in lived experience for employees

If you feel that you meet the required qualifications, please submit a cover letter and a copy of your resume to ralph@ppponline.org .

The statements contained herein describe the scope of the responsibility and essential functions of this position but should not be an all-inclusive listing of work requirements.

Individuals may perform other duties as assigned including work in other areas to cover absences or relief to equalize peak work periods or otherwise balance the workload.