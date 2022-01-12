Media Relations and Development Associate: The Delaware Riverkeeper Network

Description: The Delaware Riverkeeper Network (DRN), a grassroots, regional, nonprofit working to protect and restore the Delaware River is seeking a Media Relations and Development Associate. The successful candidate will join a passionate team working hard to protect the longest undammed river east of the Mississippi. The open position has responsibilities for providing administrative and editorial support to advocacy and legal staff, as well as providing support to the Director of Grants and Operations for all fundraising activities including researching funders and donors, and managing proposal development, writing, submittal, progress tracking, and reporting.

Reports to: Director of Grants and Operations Key responsibilities:

Media Relations (50%)

Assists advocacy and legal staff with the drafting, proofreading, pitching, and distributing of media content

Ensures all press releases and press statements comply with organizational guidelines

Prepares and disseminates organizational information through press releases, press statements, and pitch letters

Creates, maintains, and organizes media distribution lists

Undertake proactive media outreach to local, national, and regional press and secure coverage of DRN’s work in general as well as for specific programs, projects, and initiatives

Builds and maintains relationships with key media contacts

Assists with the development of targeted media strategies, email campaigns, and media toolkits

Grant Writing and Development (50%)

Helps identify new funders aligned with DRN’s mission and programs, and prospect new grant opportunities

Writes letters of intent, assists with writing grant proposals and compiling and submitting materials, and helps write progress reports

Manages workflow for proposals, including tracking open application cycles and application due dates, and including updating of a proposal calendar in Fluxx, and contact information and notes in Google suite and Salesforce

Engages with advocacy and legal staff to maintain knowledge of DRN’s programs and to collect data and information to support proposals and reports

Works in collaboration with Director of Grants and Operations and the Development Team to develop, manage, and execute fundraising strategies, work plans, appeals, and campaigns

Creates donor cultivation, solicitation, and acknowledgment correspondence

Ensures timely, personalized, and accurate communications with donors, including follow-up calls as needed

Participates in DRN-sponsored events as needed

Other duties as assigned

Other

Limited level of travel throughout the watershed is required, and access to reliable transportation is essential. Some evening and weekend work required.

Qualifications:

Minimum bachelors level degree OR five (5) years of experience in grant writing, grant compliance, or a related field

Exceptional English, writing, editing, and proofreading skills

Team player capable of working independently with minimal oversight

Detail-oriented, organized, efficient, and flexible

Ability to work with sensitive and confidential information

Ability to multi-task in a high performing environment, expected

Innovative thinker and creative problem solver

Excellent computer skills, including a high degree of proficiency in a variety of online systems and software and/or ability to learn them (current systems/software used include: Google suite, Office 365 suite; Cision; and Fluxx)

Work experience in the nonprofit sector, preferably in the environmental field Salary: Base starts at $45,000, but is negotiable.

Benefits:

Insurance: Medical, Dental, Vision, Life, Short & Long Term Disability

401(k) retirement plan with employer match after one year of employment

Flexible Spending Accounts: Medical, Dependent Care, Transit & Parking Expenses

Standard time-off policies

Relaxed work atmosphere and dress code

Location: This is a hybrid position, working remotely and in DRN’s office in Bristol, Bucks County, PA. DRN will arrange a WFH and in-office schedule that fits the organizational duties and the individual.

Application Procedure: Please send email with the required attachments to the attention of Hiring Manager at resumes@delawareriverkeeper.org. Email subject line should read, “Media Relations and Development Associate.” No telephone calls.

Required Materials: Cover Letter, Resume, Names and contact information for three references, and at least one writing sample.

Timeline: Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until the position is filled. Physical Requirements and Demands/Work Environment:

Physical ability to perform the essential functions of the job, including some hands-on physical

Constantly required to operate standard office equipment, such as a computer, phones, photocopiers, printers, and fax machines. Occasionally required to move files, open filing cabinets and bend or stand as

Occasionally required to lift up to 35

Work will be primarily indoors, in an office

DRN is an equal opportunity employer. The Delaware Riverkeeper Network is committed to creating an inclusive community of staff and volunteers that is representative of the Watershed we serve. In doing so, we are better able to champion the rights of our communities to a Delaware River and tributary streams that are free- flowing, clean, healthy, and abundant with a diversity of life. We know through experience that different ideas, perspectives, and backgrounds create a stronger voice for the River.