Program Officer, Equitable Neighborhoods: Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) Philadelphia

POSITION DESCRIPTION

LISC Philadelphia seeks an individual with a commitment to strengthening communities to join its staff as Program Officer-Equitable Neighborhoods (PO). This is a full-time position focused on equitable community development with primary responsibility for our Equitable Neighborhoods portfolio, which includes place-based initiatives, capacity building, community engagement, and safety.

Candidates do not need to be experts in all areas but should have familiarity with them to be able to co-design and implement relevant projects and training curricula. Responsibilities include supporting the work of community-based partner organizations; strengthening collaborations among community-based organizations and with cross-sector partners; and identifying and leveraging investment opportunities. This position will support work in many Philadelphia neighborhoods and comprehensive, place-based work in the Southwest, Eastern North and Kensington neighborhoods.

The PO will report to the Deputy Director, supervise at least one Assistant Program Officer (APO), and work closely with other local and national colleagues. The PO will also support other programmatic activities, including affordable housing, economic development, and lending, as well as administrative and organization support, such as communications and resource development. The Program Officer should also be committed to results-oriented implementation that continuously draws from applied learning and evaluation.

SPECIFIC JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

Design and implement solutions to community/economic development issues utilizing LISC’s suite of programs, financing products and other tools. Coordinate projects and activities with Economic Development, Housing and Lending Program Officers and National LISC Program staff as appropriate. Strengthen community-based organizations’ resource, organizational, programmatic, networking and political capacities by providing funding, strategic guidance, planning and project management, technical assistance, and training.

Assist the Resource Development team in identifying funding opportunities and preparing proposals, applications, reports, presentations and tours. Assume responsibility for special projects and other assignments, as needed.

Qualifications

Experience and knowledge in government contracts management and compliance a plus. While LISC is still working remotely, candidates must be local to the Philadelphia area.

Compensation

LISC offers a competitive salary and excellent fringe benefits.