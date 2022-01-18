Program Officer, Equitable Neighborhoods: Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) Philadelphia

POSITION DESCRIPTION
LISC Philadelphia seeks an individual with a commitment to strengthening communities to join its staff as Program Officer-Equitable Neighborhoods (PO). This is a full-time position focused on equitable community development with primary responsibility for our Equitable Neighborhoods portfolio, which includes place-based initiatives, capacity building, community engagement, and safety.
Candidates do not need to be experts in all areas but should have familiarity with them to be able to co-design and implement relevant projects and training curricula. Responsibilities include supporting the work of community-based partner organizations; strengthening collaborations among community-based organizations and with cross-sector partners; and identifying and leveraging investment opportunities. This position will support work in many Philadelphia neighborhoods and comprehensive, place-based work in the Southwest, Eastern North and Kensington neighborhoods.
The PO will report to the Deputy Director, supervise at least one Assistant Program Officer (APO), and work closely with other local and national colleagues. The PO will also support other programmatic activities, including affordable housing, economic development, and lending, as well as administrative and organization support, such as communications and resource development. The Program Officer should also be committed to results-oriented implementation that continuously draws from applied learning and evaluation.
SPECIFIC JOB RESPONSIBILITIES
- Design and implement solutions to community/economic development issues utilizing LISC’s suite of programs, financing products and other tools. Coordinate projects and activities with Economic Development, Housing and Lending Program Officers and National LISC Program staff as appropriate.
- Strengthen community-based organizations’ resource, organizational, programmatic, networking and political capacities by providing funding, strategic guidance, planning and project management, technical assistance, and training.
- Develop solid and respectful working relationships with community-based partner organizations and grantees. Maintain an in-depth knowledge of their organizational conditions, programs and projects.
- Work with other staff in developing strategic collaborations with and among community-based organizations, anchor institutions, and other corporate, civic and public sector organizations to leverage LISC’s capabilities.
- Plan, convene and facilitate meetings, trainings and workshops.
- Prepare and manage program budgets, in consultation with the Deputy Director and staff.
- Manage grants and contracts between LISC and community-based organizations and consultants, through the lifecycle of the contract, including negotiation, drafting, execution, monitoring compliance, evaluating performance, and maintaining contractual records.
- Assist the Resource Development team in identifying funding opportunities and preparing proposals, applications, reports, presentations and tours.
- Assume responsibility for special projects and other assignments, as needed.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university, or the equivalent combination of work experience and education preferred; graduate level education is a plus.
- Minimum 3 – 5 years’ experience in community/economic development or related field. Program or project management experience in or with community-based organizations is strongly preferred.
- Keen interest in and commitment to the community development mission of LISC.
- Highly motivated, solution-oriented individual who is self-directed, and able to successfully balance multiple priorities and time-bound projects/programs.
- Demonstrated commitment to an inclusive, racial-equitable, community-based, resident-driven model of community development and decision-making.
- Demonstrated commitment to cultural sensitivity and familiarity with the racial and ethnic diversity represented in the communities that we serve in the city of Philadelphia, including but not limited to North Philadelphia, West Philadelphia, and Southwest Philadelphia.
- Ability to navigate the economic and political environments of Philadelphia and interact with a diverse range of individuals and organizations, including but not limited to, residents, community development organizations, public agencies, private developers, funders and lenders.
- Highly skilled in teambuilding and results-based facilitation techniques.
- Excellent oral and written communication skills.
- Experience and knowledge in government contracts management and compliance a plus.
- While LISC is still working remotely, candidates must be local to the Philadelphia area.
Compensation
LISC offers a competitive salary and excellent fringe benefits.
About Us
THE ORGANIZATION
What We Do
With residents and partners, LISC forges resilient and inclusive communities of opportunity across America – great places to live, work, visit, do business and raise families.
Strategies We Pursue
- Equip talent in underinvested communities with the skills and credentials to compete successfully for quality income and wealth opportunities.
- Invest in businesses, housing and other community infrastructure to catalyze economic, health, safety and educational mobility for individuals and communities.
- Strengthen existing alliances while building new collaborations to increase our impact on the progress of people and places.
- Develop leadership and the capacity of partners to advance our work together
- Drive local, regional, and national policy and system changes that foster broadly shared prosperity and well-being.
Over the last 40 years, LISC and its affiliates have invested approximately $24 billion in businesses, affordable housing, health, educational mobility, community and recreational facilities, public safety, employment and other projects that help to revitalize and stabilize underinvested communities. Headquartered in New York City, LISC’s reach spans the country from East Coast to West Coast in 38 markets with offices extending from Buffalo to San Francisco and in 2,400 rural counties across 49 states and Puerto Rico. Visit us at www.lisc.org.
LISC Philadelphia is the Philadelphia chapter of LISC. Its three community development priorities are: 1) affordable housing, 2) economic development and 3) equitable neighborhoods. As part of its theory of change, it has identified its primary roles as: capacity builder, lender/investor, convener, advisor, advocate and systems innovator. To learn more about Philadelphia LISC, please visit: www.lisc.org/philly/
To Apply Submit cover letter and resume to TaMcCoy@lisc.org. Please include “Program Officer” in the subject line of your email. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis, with preference given to those received by January 24th. We thank all applicants for their interest; however only those candidates selected for interviews will be contacted. No phone calls please. LISC IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITTED TO DIVERSITY, EQUITY, INCLUSION AND JUSTICE