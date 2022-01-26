Administrative Coordinator: The Delaware Riverkeeper Network (DRN)

Description: The Delaware Riverkeeper Network (DRN), a grassroots, regional, nonprofit working to protect and restore the Delaware River, is seeking an Administrative Coordinator. The successful candidate will join a passionate team working hard to protect the longest undammed river east of the Mississippi. This successful candidate will gain experience in all aspects of nonprofit management and operations. The Administrative Coordinator provides DRN with business and logistical support across the organization with particular emphasis on finance, grant writing and management, human resources, and facilities.

Reports to: Director of Grants and Operations

Key responsibilities:

Finance

Oversees cash flow planning, budget preparation and reviews, and tracking compliance with financial operational policies and regulatory requirements

Organizes monthly Finance Committee meetings to provide Finance team with accurate monthly reporting

Assists the Accounting Supervisor in activities related to financial audits and/or audit findings

Grant Writing and Development

Manages workflow for proposals, including tracking open application cycles and application due dates, updating of a proposal calendar in Fluxx, and contact information and notes in Google suite

Compiles information and prepares financial reports as requested by the Director of Grants and Operations for funders

Administration

Secures signatures from the Delaware Riverkeeper and other senior leadership on financial documents and grant agreements as necessary

Assists the Director of Grants and Operations with the development of the organizational administrative handbook and updating of the employee handbook

Human Resources

Participates in the recruitment, hiring, and onboarding of new staff members

Securely maintains personnel files for all full-time, part-time, temporary staff, and interns

Serves as point of contact for benefits broker and insurance carriers as well as for all benefit-related questions from staff. Manages the annual benefits open enrollment process.

Identifies, researches, and coordinates general employee training, and assists in planning employee enrichment activities, such as retreats

Facilities/Logistics/Operations

Assists the Director of Grants and Operations with management of office space, including office downsizing and redesign

Oversees management of organizational storage

Serves as point of contact for vendors

Other duties as assigned

Other

Limited level of travel throughout the watershed is required, and access to reliable transportation is essential. Some evening and weekend work required.

Qualifications:

Minimum bachelors level degree OR five (5) years of experience

Strong attention to detail and focus on quality control

Ability to work with sensitive and confidential information

Exceptional English, writing, editing, and proofreading skills

Experience and comfort in working with finance and numbers

Excellent computer skills, including a high degree of proficiency in a variety of online systems and software and/or ability to learn them (current systems/software used include: Classy, ClickTime, Fluxx, Paychex, QuickBooks, Google suite, Office 365 suite with an emphasis on Excel, Teams, and Zoom).

Team player capable of working independently with minimal oversight

Must be able to handle problems quickly and efficiently

Knowledge of records management principles and procedures

Ability to multi-task in a high performing environment expected

Work experience in the nonprofit sector, preferably in the environmental field.

Salary: Base starts at $42,500, but is negotiable.

Benefits:

Insurance: Medical, Dental, Vision, Life, Short & Long Term Disability

401(k) retirement plan with employer match after one year of employment

Flexible Spending Accounts: Medical, Dependent Care, Transit & Parking Expenses

Standard time-off policies

Relaxed work atmosphere and dress code

Location: This is a hybrid position, working remotely and in DRN’s office in Bristol, Bucks County, PA. DRN will arrange a WFH and in-office schedule that fits the organizational duties and the individual.

Application Procedure: Please send email with the required attachments to the attention of Hiring Manager at resumes@delawareriverkeeper.org. Email subject line should read, “Administrative Coordinator.” No telephone calls.

Required Materials: Cover Letter, Resume, Names and contact information for three references, and at least one writing sample.

Timeline: Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until the position is filled.

Physical Requirements and Demands/Work Environment:

Physical ability to perform the essential functions of the job, including some hands-on physical work.

Constantly required to operate standard office equipment, such as a computer, phones, photocopiers, printers, and fax machines. Occasionally required to move files, open filing cabinets and bend or stand as necessary.

Occasionally required to lift up to 35 pounds.

Work will be primarily indoors, in an office setting.

DRN is an equal opportunity employer. The Delaware Riverkeeper Network is committed to creating an inclusive community of staff and volunteers that is representative of the Watershed we serve. In doing so, we are better able to champion the rights of our communities to a Delaware River and tributary streams that are free-flowing, clean, healthy, and abundant with a diversity of life. We know through experience that different ideas, perspectives, and backgrounds create a stronger voice for the River.