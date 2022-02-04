Executive Director: Jewish Federation of Reading/Berks, PA

The Jewish Federation of Reading/Berks, is seeking a visionary, hands on leader who will work collaboratively with all facets of the Jewish community and the community at large as President.

The ideal candidate will have leadership experience and must be committed to furthering our mission of serving the needs of the Jewish community locally and throughout the world. Our Federation Executive Director collaborates with our local synagogue leadership to advance the interests of the entire Jewish community. He or she must be a dedicated, energetic, innovative strategic thinker who has the highest level of integrity.

Duties of our Executive Director include but are not limited to:

Leading and empowering our diverse and talented professional staff

Working cooperatively with our Board of Directors and other members of the community

Taking a leadership role in fundraising, and overseeing the fiscal management of the organization, including the budget process, development of financial reports, and investment of community resources.

Being the face of our organization, our Federation President must have outstanding written and oral communication skills and must always conduct himself or herself professionally, including being tactful, reacting well under pressure, treating others with respect and consideration regardless of their status or position, accepting responsibility for his or her actions and following through on commitments.

The Federation is at the center of a small, but very active and dedicated community. There are three synagogues representing the major branches of the Jewish faith. Our Jewish Cultural Center presents a wide variety of activities, which attract a large audience. Our recent exhibition of the “Violins of Hope” included more than 40 different presentations, to sizeable audiences both Jewish and the general public.

Berks County is an attractive place to live and raise a family. It is the home of two colleges, one university and a medical school. In addition to excellent public schools, it is a paradise for lovers of the outdoors. Hiking opportunities are nearby, including a section of the Appalachian Trial. The region is home to a plethora of public golf courses, as well as a number of lakes and rivers. Like music and drama? There are the Reading Symphony and the Genesius Theatre locally or, if you prefer the big city, Philadelphia is only one hour away, New York is two hours, and Washington D.C. is three hours. You can easily go to New York, see a play, have dinner, and be back in your home in Berks by early evening. Finally, housing and cost of living is affordable.

Qualifications:

A. or B.S. with advanced degree/certification in Business, Public Administration, Jewish Communal Services, Non-Profit Management, or other appropriate fields is preferred

Knowledge, understanding, and participation in Jewish traditions and culture

Professional experience in a Jewish Federation, Jewish Community Center, or related fields

Significant leadership experience is preferred

The Jewish Federation of Reading/Berks is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Compensation:

A competitive compensation package commensurate with experience is available for the successful candidate.

Submit application to:

Sheila Bornstein & Gordon Perlmutter, Co-chairs

Sheila – sadborn@aol.com – Gordon – gperlmutter@earthlink.net

Jewish Federation of Reading/Berks Search Committee

1100 Berkshire Blvd. – Suite 125

Wyomissing PA 19610