Chief Executive Officer (CEO): Friends of Compass (Compass)

Status: Full-time, exempt employee

Reports to: Board of Directors

Location: Washington, DC area preferred

Deadline: Resume reviews begin immediately. Best considered by February 28, 2022.

Founded in 2001, Compass connects community-based nonprofits delivering vital services with talented business professionals eager to make a difference. Through skills-based volunteer projects, Compass produces partnerships that have a transformational impact for nonprofits and their communities as well as meaningful community engagement many professionals desire.

Compass originated in the greater Washington, DC, region. Demand from nonprofits, strong corporate engagement, and robust volunteer interest led to expansion to Philadelphia (2014), Chicago (2016), and the Twin Cities (2021). Our model matches nonprofit clients with business volunteers recruited from leading corporations, start-ups, consulting and law firms, and MBA alumni networks. Our staff train and curate project teams that align with nonprofit clients’ needs and missions. Volunteer teams deliver strategic consulting skills in high-value areas such as decision support, mergers, board development, as well as strategy for fundraising, marketing, and technology.

Position Overview

The CEO will bring a deep passion for Compass’ mission and be driven by the opportunity to expand our reach so that skills-based volunteering can make a greater impact on community-

based nonprofits and talented business professionals. They will advance Compass’ belief in thriving and equitable communities by continuing to embed diversity, equity, and inclusion across Compass’ culture, structures, policies, and operations.

The CEO will have business and finance acumen along with knowledge of how to apply best practices in a small nonprofit setting. They will oversee operating revenue of close to $2 million, a team of nearly 20 across three cities, and report to a 16-person board of directors whose members are spread across the country. Compass is headquartered in Washington, DC, and most employees currently work remotely due to COVID-19.

Strategy, Vision, and Leadership

Strengthen and expand Compass’ influence and reach as a leader in corporate and community engagement in collaboration with the Board of Directors and staff.

Provide visionary leadership for Compass’ diversity, equity, and inclusion strategies.

Establish collaborations and working relationships with a range of key nonprofit and corporate partners, funders, and other stakeholders.

Serve as principal spokesperson, representing Compass and its interests to corporate partners, nonprofit clients, volunteers, funders, donors, and various publics.

Organizational Management

Oversee day-to day operations and manage an effective team structure.

Ensure Compass’ structure, policies, and programs advance diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Assure program quality and consistency with goals; direct processes to evaluate programs to determine effectiveness and constituent satisfaction.

Guide external communications strategies that elevate the impact of Compass’ mission.

Financial Management and Revenue

In partnership with the senior management team, set annual financial goals; diversify and grow revenue via charitable contributions, events, and services.

Direct fundraising strategies that cultivate through campaigns, proposals, events, and sponsorships, including by soliciting long-term corporate partnerships.

In partnership with the staff and Board, work with funders and donors to ensure grant proposals and reports reflect Compass’ unique value and vision.

Experiences, Skills, and Qualities

The Board of Directors encourages applications from a wide range of candidates. The most competitive applicants will likely have many, if not all, of the following attributes:

A successful record of executive leadership in a nonprofit, association, consulting, small business, corporate, or similar professional setting.

Effective public communication skills and penchant for public speaking and

Significant business acumen that can apply to nonprofit administration.

Deep commitment to racial justice and record of advancing racial equity initiatives.

Success with senior-level fundraising efforts, including strategizing and securing support through partnerships, foundations, corporations, and/or individuals.

Prior experience working with or serving on a nonprofit board; understanding of issues affecting the nonprofit sector.

A strategic mindset and ability to forecast trends and connect ideas with action.

A significant supervisory record with experience cultivating a positive team culture.

Consensus-oriented with emotional intelligence, compassion, and active listening skills.

Facility with change management.

Location & Travel

Compass is headquartered in Washington, DC, with operations in Philadelphia and Chicago. Most staff currently work remotely due to COVID-19 with hybrid working arrangements likely in the future. The CEO should plan to allocate approximately 20 percent of their time to travel for conferences, events, and donor meetings.

Compensation

Starting base salary in the high $100,000s, plus benefits such as performance-based bonuses, health, dental, and vision insurance, a retirement plan, paid time off, and paid parental leave.

Application Process

Compass is conducting this search in partnership with Good Insight, a national executive search firm serving nonprofits and associations. Interested applicants should upload a resume and a detailed cover letter to www.good-insight.org/careers.

Resume reviews begin immediately . For best consideration, please apply by February 28, 2022. Early applications are encouraged due to the pace of the search. Please direct confidential inquiries to Carlyn Madden or Isha Haley at Compass@good-insight.org.

Equal Opportunity Employer

Compass is committed to recruiting and employing individuals without regard to race, color, religion, creed, age, gender, gender identity, sex, national origin, ancestry, marital status, pregnancy, familial status, ability, veteran status, sexual orientation, size, status with regard to public assistance, or genetic information.