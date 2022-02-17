ECE Workforce Development Coordinator: PHMC

Description
The Early Childhood Education (ECE) Workforce Development Coordinator supports implementation of a coordinated and multi-agency ECE recruitment strategy of entry-level and experienced workers. The ECE Workforce Development Coordinator reports to the ECE Professional Development Organization (PDO) Manager to increase access to ECE employment and the Early Childhood Career Pathway through agreements with Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs, regional School Districts, Intermediate Units, Institutions of Higher Education (IHEs) and other community based regional partnerships. The Coordinator interacts with designated partners to plan, create and implement a set of activities to navigate and strengthen the Early Educator pipeline. The ECE and IHE Coordinator collaborates regularly with the PDO leadership team to collect and assess data, expand partnerships, and implement strategies based on stakeholder feedback inclusive of practitioners, providers, IHE’s, OCDEL, and community partners.
Responsibilities:
- Develops regional partnerships with CTE programs, regional School Districts, Intermediate Units, IHEs and other community based organizations to strengthen early educator professional pipeline opportunities
- Plans, implements and resources strategies to increase student engagement in ECE postsecondary education and employment pathways
- Builds systems to promote ECE Career Pathway and employment opportunities
- Liaises CTE and School District partners with IHEs, early learning program directors and workforce mentors
- Convene cohorts of CTE and high school students and coordinate supports to increase access, remove equity based gaps and promote engagement with ECE employers and Career Pathway resources via ECE PDO
- Provides technical assistance to increase ECE systems awareness (ECE PDO, ELRC, Keystone STARS, Rising STARS Tuition Reimbursement, T.E.A.C.H., Head Start, Pre-K Counts, PD Registry, PHLpreK, Early Intervention, etc.).
- Ensures awareness and understanding of Keystone STARS Performance Standards, particularly the Staff Qualifications indicators and Early Childhood Career Pathway
- Regularly reports region specific ECE workforce data and needs assessment to IHE partners to project stackable credential delivery demand and priorities (by high risk areas, by language or cultural needs, by varied modality of instruction, by credential or degree level, etc.).
- Develops and monitors partner workplans, within OCDEL approved PDO Project Plan,
- Facilitates representation of partners at appropriate community groups: LICC, CCPN, Local Leadership Councils, ELRC Provider Meetings, PHLpreK Provider Meetings, etc.
- Provides Career Advising technical assistance in group format for students, parents, faculty, as well as scheduled Career Advising for individuals as requested.
- Provides introduction to functions of the Pennsylvania Professional Development Registry that overlap with credit bearing coursework and credential attainment.
- Provide training and technical assistance to participating IHE’s to support staff within respective education departments developing fluency in regional workforce needs and supports available for enhanced college advising experiences.
- Attends and documents quarterly meetings with each participating partners to monitor achievement of benchmarks
- Collaborate with PDO Manager and PHMC communications staff on the development of promotional materials, website, press releases, etc. (in line with OCDEL PDO branding guidelines).
- Attend community meetings, conferences, and workshops to present information when needed.
- Perform other duties as assigned.
Skills:
- Ability to work independently and effectively function as a member of a team.
- Ability to facilitate coordination of multiple tasks and manage a variety of projects simultaneously.
- Ability to use database systems for tracking and reporting.
- Ability to meet deadlines.
- Demonstrated experience in using a personal computer including word processing, spreadsheets, power point and database applications.
- Demonstrated ability to communicate with a diverse array of audiences and various leadership levels.
- Superior written and oral communication skills.
- Superior interpersonal skills.
- Strong organizational and time management skills.
- Facility with web editing software and new media products.
- Demonstrated experience in conducting marketing and outreach on a broad scale.
- Ability to perform all required functions and responsibilities accurately, completely, and in a timely fashion.
- Ability to maintain complete, accurate, and accessible files and records.
- Ability to communicate effectively and work productively with employees, practitioners, government agencies, professional organizations, and higher education in a positive, pleasant, professional, and productive manner in writing, by telephone, on- line and in-person.
Experience:
- Knowledge of regional, state, local, and national early childhood systems and cross-functionality.
- Knowledge of the early childhood workforce needs and trends, particularly as non-traditional college and credential students.
- Related experience with Career and Technical Education programs, Institutes of Higher Education or institutional stakeholders in navigating multiple stakeholders for project completion.
- Three (3) to five (5) years of related experience in monitoring project deliverables across partners, including use/management of databases and reporting structures.
Education Requirement:
- Bachelor’s Degree required.
Organizational Relationships:
- The ECE Workforce Development Coordinator reports to and is supervised by the PDO Manager. He/she interacts with PDO staff; contractors, practitioners, post-secondary institutions, regional school districts and Intermediate Units (IU), and other agencies, and collaborates where appropriate, so as to enhance services to early care and education providers. The position is full time, 100% FTE. The position of ECE Workforce Development Coordinator operates from PHMC’s main offices at 1500 Market St, Philadelphia, PA though this position requires frequent travel throughout Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Philadelphia, and Montgomery counties to best serve the meeting schedules of participating partners.
Qualifications
Education
Required: Bachelors or better.