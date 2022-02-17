Program Manager: Penn Center for Communnity Health Workers

About the organization: Penn Center for Community Health Workers ( chw.upenn.edu ) is a national center of excellence focused on achieving health equity through effective, sustainable community health worker (CHW) programs. We have developed IMPaCT, a nationally-recognized, evidenced-based community health worker model that has served more than 13,000 Philadelphians. CHWs share life experience with the people they support and provide community-based social care, advocacy and navigation to those made disadvantaged due to race and socioeconomic position. In addition to our work in Philadelphia, we work with organizations across the country to help them launch and scale effective CHW programs, and partner with other organizations to shape local, state, and federal policies that impact the communities we serve and the CHW workforce. We are part of the University of Pennsylvania Health System, which provides competitive salaries and exceptional benefits, including an annual tuition benefit.

About the position: To support our goals in helping to dismantle structures and systems that create injustice and inequity, we have expanded leadership opportunities within our organization. We are hiring an individual who will lead a team of community health workers to improve health in marginalized communities through one-to-one patient relationships and manage special projects in service of health equity.

Key Duties and Responsibilities

About 80% of your time will be spent:

Supervising the daily workflow of 4 CHWs, ensuring quality of patient outcomes by producing regular reports and coaching your team to develop their skills and do their best work

Integrating CHWs into hospitals and primary care clinics and building strong relationships with clinical partners

About 20% of your time will be spent:

Co-creating and implementing the Center’s equity-focused strategic priorities

Leading teams of CHWs and other staff who work with you to achieve the goals of assigned projects. This includes support to be effective storytellers and ambassadors for our work, promoters of the CHW workforce, and local and national

Preferred Qualifications

At least 5 full years of professional work experience

Leadership experience within community-based organizations, preferably in a supervisory role

Familiarity with healthcare and social service systems

Experience with social work and/or case management

Comfort producing reports and using data to drive performance results

Ability to thrive in a dynamic organization, where flexibility, organization, high performance, and creative thinking are strongly valued

Passion for advancing health equity and social justice

To Apply:

Send cover letter and resume to Terry Mittelman (terry.mittelman@pennmedicine.upenn.edu) with subject line “Project Manager – (Insert position for which you’re applying).” Please label attachments as follows: LastnameFirstname_PMcoverletter LastnameFirstname_PMresume