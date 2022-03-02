Human Resources Generalist: Natural Lands

Natural Lands is a non-profit organization that saves open space, cares for nature, and connects people to the outdoors in eastern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey. We’ve been at it since the early 1950s and, today, more than 2.5 million people live within five miles of lands under our permanent protection.

Join the staff at the beautiful Natural Lands’ headquarters on the Hildacy Preserve in Media, Pennsylvania. We seek to hire great people from a wide variety of backgrounds, not only because it’s the right thing to do, but because it makes our organization stronger. We aim to build a workplace where employees feel empowered to be their full, authentic selves. We welcome you to explore a career at Natural Lands.

The Human Resources Generalist will work under the direction of the Vice President and the Director of HR, to provide a broad range of expert services and functions including leaves of absences, recruitment, unemployment, employee relations, HR projects, and general HR support.

Natural Lands’ office staff are currently operating on a hybrid work schedule requiring at least two days per week in the office.

Primary Responsibilities:

Conducts recruitment efforts, writes, and places advertisements; works with supervisors to screen and interview candidates; conducts reference checking; extends job offers; conducts new-hire orientations; employee relations counseling; and conducts exit interviews.

Conduct employee onboarding, educating newly hired employees on HR policies, internal procedures, and regulations.

Ensures compliance with all federal, state, and local employment laws including compliance with USCIS Form I9 employment eligibility verification; periodic audits form I9.

Maintaining physical and digital files for employees and their documents, benefits, and attendance records

Provide support to employees in various HR-related topics such as leaves and compensation and resolve any issues that may arise

Establishes and maintains department records and reports.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree. Human Resources Management, Business, Organizational Development, Communication, or Industrial Psychology preferred.

Minimum of two years of experience as a HR Generalist.

Understanding of general human resources policies and procedures

Good knowledge of employment/labor laws

Computer savvy and proficient in Microsoft Office Suite: Outlook, Word, Access, PowerPoint, Excel, and HRIS systems.

Proficient mathematical and analytical skills (e.g., an ability to identify, collect, organize, and assimilate data to resolve complex issues involving people assets).

Natural Lands is committed to creating a diverse environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, age, national origin, sexual orientation, disability, or veteran status.

To Apply: visit our website at www.natlands.org/everything-else/job-opportunities/ and complete the online application process. Please address all applications to Jeni Albany, Director of Human Resources.