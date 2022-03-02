Finance Director: Independence Public Media Foundation

Independence Public Media Foundation (IPMF) is a private foundation focused on building power with communities across the Greater Philadelphia region through our support for community-owned and community-led media and storytelling. As we continue to build our organization from the ground up, we are seeking a Finance Director who will be responsible for the leadership and direction of the foundation’s financial planning and budgeting, accounting and reporting, and overall financial operations. This person will provide oversight and administration of the investment portfolio in conjunction with the Finance & Investment Committee, and will be a strategic partner for aligning the foundation’s investments with its mission and vision.

This is a senior-level position for someone with a strong background in financial management, who is excited to contribute to organizational strategy and the long-term direction of a young foundation committed to equity and justice. The ideal candidate will have: direct experience working in a financial role for a for-profit, non-profit or private foundation; enthusiasm for community media and storytelling; a commitment to racial equity and the ability to contribute to an inclusive and learning-focused environment within a small team; creative thinking; and excellent written and verbal communication skills. Candidates should be comfortable operating in a start-up environment, pitching in where needed, and contributing to building systems and processes in a collaborative way.

Key Responsibilities

Finance and Accounting

Lead the annual budgeting and planning process in collaboration with the President; monitor progress and changes; manage cash flow for grants and operations; authorize and approve Foundation

Prepare monthly and annual reconciliation and journal entries; maintain general ledger; lead bookkeeping and accounting systems and procedures, and ensure that standard accounting principles are

Prepare and review monthly, quarterly, and annual financial reports, and accompanying analyses, for Executive Committee and

Manage relationship with external accounting/audit firm; prepare all reporting and materials for the annual audit, assist in preparing the Form 990PF, and review the annual tax return, ensuring compliance and

Collaborate with Finance Committee and Board of Directors on investment policy and investment performance, including providing creative leadership on mission-aligned investing strategies and

Advise and provide staff support to the Finance Committee, including preparation of meeting minutes, and maintain accurate records of finance-related decisions of the Committee and Board.

Comply with all federal, state, and local regulations and laws, including those that apply to grant making and nonprofit

Operations

Manage payroll and benefits administration processes with outside vendors; coordinate health and other insurances and payroll for staff; maintain accurate and timely benefit accrual information.

Maintain/track Foundation insurance policies (property/liability/D&O/personnel related), memberships, and vendor

Work with the President as a resource for all financial and operational issues, including compensation and benefits, personnel policies and implementation, insurance and retirement plan selection and

Contribute to the continued development of a supportive and collaborative work environment through active participation in internal collaborations, teams and

Support and foster the Foundation’s inclusive environment and commitment to advancing equity both within the organization and through its grantmaking investments and

Qualifications

● Education

BA or BS required, ideally in Accounting, Finance, Business Administration or related field or related certifications. Any combination of training and experience that would provide the required knowledge, skills and abilities will be considered.

● Experience

Eight years of related accounting/finance and operations experience at a higher level, preferably but not necessarily in private foundation/public charity settings, as well as knowledge of

not-for-profit GAAP. Experience with the IRS Form 990, as well as a basic familiarity with the 990-PF. Experience working with endowments and impact investments is a plus.

Location

Due to COVID-19, IPMF staff works remotely and does not maintain office space. We don’t know when or if we will have office space in the future. However, when it is safe to gather, we will have in-person board and staff meetings, events, and other needs for in-person work, so living within commuting distance of Philadelphia is expected. We will continue to offer the ability to work remotely for at least part of the work week, regardless of the status of the pandemic and regardless of whether we have an office.

Compensation

This is a full-time, senior-level position. The salary is in the $170,000 range based on qualifications, experience, and strong references. Benefits package includes a one-time $3,000 contribution to 401(K), and a 5% employer matching contribution, eligible immediately and fully vesting after 1 year of employment. 85% employer paid health insurance, 100% paid short- and long-term disability and life insurances. Funds for professional development and wellness. 21 days of personal time off along with standard holidays. We also close the office at the end of the year to rest and recharge for the new year.

How to Apply

We strongly encourage Black people, indigenous people, people of color, women, trans/nonbinary people, LGBQ people, elderly people, formerly incarcerated people, and people with disabilities to apply. Email resume and cover letter as one pdf to jobs@independencemedia.org with the words “Finance Director” in the subject line. No phone calls, please. The deadline to apply is March 18, 2022 11:59 pm EST.

We will review and respond to all applications.