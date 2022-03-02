Program Associate: Independence Public Media Foundation

Independence Public Media Foundation (IPMF) is a private foundation focused on building power with communities across the Greater Philadelphia region through our support for community-owned and community-led media and storytelling. As we continue to build our organization from the ground up, we are seeking a Program Associate to assist the Program Officer and other members of the team by supporting the development and execution of the Foundation’s grantmaking, capacity building, and other programmatic initiatives that are core to the mission of the foundation.

This is a great opportunity for someone with enthusiasm for community media and storytelling, and who is excited to learn about and participate in all aspects of the foundation’s grantmaking activities. The ideal candidate is a creative thinker, with strong organizational skills, as well as excellent written and verbal communication skills. We are looking for a team member that shares our commitment to racial equity and has the ability to contribute to an inclusive and learning environment within a small team. Candidates should be comfortable operating in a start-up environment, pitching in where needed, and contributing to building systems and processes.

Key Responsibilities

Provide administrative and strategic support to the Program Officer as well as the full team with managing the grantmaking calendar, grant application intake, proposal review, grantee reporting, grant award letters, and grant

Assist in assessing grantee and program progress toward the foundation’s strategic goals and vision.

Conduct background research on organizations, issues, and

Assist with organization of meetings and events (Grants Committee meetings, site visits, team meetings, capacity building workshops, grantee convenings, ).

Assist the Grants Manager in maintaining grantmaking records and digital grant files;

Help explain grant eligibility and processes, Foundation priorities, and values clearly and accurately to applicants, as well as providing accurate answers to applicants as they work on materials to be submitted to the Foundation;

Help to share and celebrate compelling grantee stories, ideas, and

Other special projects and duties as

Qualifications

Combination of several years of volunteer or work experience at the community or grassroots level preferred; previous philanthropic experience not

Strong appreciation for community-owned and community-led media-making.

Commitment to racial equity and the ability to contribute to an inclusive and learning environment within a small

Excellent listening and communication (written and verbal)

Adept at organization, prioritization, time management, and highly detail-oriented.

Creative problem solver; resourceful and proactive in seeking solutions and improvements to processes.

Highly team- and collaboration-oriented.

Interest in and willingness to travel, primarily within the greater Philadelphia area, to meet with applicants, grantees, and other

Proficiency with MS Office / Google Docs + Sheets, and general computer

Location

Due to COVID-19, IPMF staff works remotely and does not have permanent office space. We don’t know when or if we will have permanent office space in the future. However, when it is safe to gather, we will have in-person board and staff meetings, events, and other needs for in-person work, so living within commuting distance of Philadelphia is expected. We will continue to offer the ability to work remotely regardless of the status of the pandemic.

Compensation

This is a full-time position. The salary is in the $65,000 range based on qualifications, experience, and strong references. Benefits package includes a one-time $3,000 contribution to 401(K), and a 5% employer matching contribution, eligible immediately and fully vesting after 1 year of employment. 85% employer paid health insurance, 100% paid short- and long-term disability and life insurances. Funds for professional development and wellness. 21 days personal time off along with standard holidays. We also close the office at the end of the year to rest and recharge for the new year.

How to Apply

We strongly encourage Black people, indigenous people, people of color, women, trans/nonbinary people, LGBQ people, elderly people, formerly incarcerated people, and people with disabilities to apply. Email resume and cover letter as one pdf to jobs@independencemedia.org with the words “Program Associate” in the subject line. No phone calls, please. The deadline to apply is March 18, 2022 11:59 pm EST.

We will review and respond to all applications.