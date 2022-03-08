Research Analyst: Philadelphia Works

About Philadelphia Works, Inc.

Philadelphia Works, Inc is the City’s Workforce Development Board. We are a quasi-public, non-profit organization serving both career seekers and employers. We invest public resources in a variety of workforce solutions. These solutions connect Philadelphia residents with employment and training opportunities and help employers find, grow, and retain local talent. For more information about our dedicated board members and staff, workforce news, labor market data, services, innovative initiatives, and current opportunities to connect, please visit www.philaworks.org.

Role Summary

The Research Analyst contributes to the design and implementation of recurring and ad hoc reporting; performs data analysis; and contributes to research, mapping, and other analytical projects across economic, labor market, and demographic subjects with the support of the Lead, Research & Analysis. This position supports the Research & Data department in leveraging data and analysis to drive economic mobility for Philadelphia residents and to improve organizational decision making across the public workforce system.

The Research Analyst will be supported in developing an expertise in public, private, and administrative data sources. This position uses data and quantitative methods to help answer complex questions, collaborating across internal and external teams.

Resume & cover letter are required.

This position will be responsible for the following duties:

General

Contribute to analytical projects across Philadelphia Works teams and projects with governmental, non-profit and research partners.

Develop ad hoc analysis and reporting in response to requests from internal and external partners, under the guidance of the Lead, Research & Analysis.

Communicate detailed information to technical and non-technical audiences, catering to the unique needs and perspectives of the end user.

Analyze complex data to identify key takeaways and significant findings that are valuable to end users.

Use governmental and research data sources go to obtain labor and industry data for further analysis.

Use Philadelphia Works’ suite of data systems to obtain information for internal and external teams.

Contribute to written reporting and create polished presentations for a variety of audiences.

Functionally reports to the Lead, Research & Analysis for projects and daily work.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Reporting & Analysis Activities