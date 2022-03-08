Research Analyst: Philadelphia Works

Salary Range: $58,000 – $63,000
About Philadelphia Works, Inc.
Philadelphia Works, Inc is the City’s Workforce Development Board. We are a quasi-public, non-profit organization serving both career seekers and employers. We invest public resources in a variety of workforce solutions. These solutions connect Philadelphia residents with employment and training opportunities and help employers find, grow, and retain local talent. For more information about our dedicated board members and staff, workforce news, labor market data, services, innovative initiatives, and current opportunities to connect, please visit www.philaworks.org.
Role Summary
The Research Analyst contributes to the design and implementation of recurring and ad hoc reporting; performs data analysis; and contributes to research, mapping, and other analytical projects across economic, labor market, and demographic subjects with the support of the Lead, Research & Analysis. This position supports the Research & Data department in leveraging data and analysis to drive economic mobility for Philadelphia residents and to improve organizational decision making across the public workforce system.
The Research Analyst will be supported in developing an expertise in public, private, and administrative data sources. This position uses data and quantitative methods to help answer complex questions, collaborating across internal and external teams.
Resume & cover letter are required.
This position will be responsible for the following duties:
General
- Contribute to analytical projects across Philadelphia Works teams and projects with governmental, non-profit and research partners.
- Develop ad hoc analysis and reporting in response to requests from internal and external partners, under the guidance of the Lead, Research & Analysis.
- Communicate detailed information to technical and non-technical audiences, catering to the unique needs and perspectives of the end user.
- Analyze complex data to identify key takeaways and significant findings that are valuable to end users.
- Use governmental and research data sources go to obtain labor and industry data for further analysis.
- Use Philadelphia Works’ suite of data systems to obtain information for internal and external teams.
- Contribute to written reporting and create polished presentations for a variety of audiences.
- Functionally reports to the Lead, Research & Analysis for projects and daily work.
- Perform other duties as assigned.
Reporting & Analysis Activities
- Support the labor and industry reporting portfolio that serves internal and external stakeholders and meets the analytical goals of the Research & Data department.
- Contribute to a calendarized research/publications plan with the support of the Lead, Research & Analysis.
- Contribute to research projects and the development of polished research reports, presentations, and briefs for internal and external use, considering creative approaches to tackling difficult research questions.
- Support the development of tailored, high quality data products for delivery to legislators, lobbyists, and partners as evidence for policy and advocacy efforts.
- Support the Communications team’s efforts to promote Philadelphia Works’ data and research capabilities as well as evidence-based reporting for use in special initiatives.
- Contribute to website content.
- Develop strong working relationships with internal and external partners.
- Provide Geographic Information Systems (GIS) mapping and analyses to increase usability and impact.
- Leverage APIs for report automation, such as those created for accessing Census and Bureau of Labor Statistics data through R.
- Produce compelling reporting and data visualizations in Tableau, R, and similar systems, prioritizing end user experience.
Education/Professional Experience
Bachelor’s Degree from an accredited college or university in the Social Sciences, Statistics, Economics, Urban Studies, Public Policy or a related field with a minimum of 2 years of experience in analytical roles.
Or, any combination of education and experience determined to be acceptable.
Additional Eligibility Qualifications
- Interest in learning about research methodologies, basic inferential and spatial statistics, and programming.
- Knowledge of relational database and statistical programming. Working experience in at least one statistical software package, such as R, STATA, SPSS, or similar platform. R is strongly preferred.
- Basic knowledge of geographic information systems (GIS). Experience with ArcGIS is a plus.
- Ability to identify challenges to completing work and propose both short-term and long-term solutions.
- Excellent verbal, written, analytical and interpersonal communication skills.
- Must be detail oriented and highly organized with strong analytical skills.
- Able and open to learn new systems and technical processes quickly.
- Proficient in Microsoft Excel.
- Must be able to meet deadlines and work on multiple projects on tight timelines.
- Ability to relate to people of diverse educational and cultural backgrounds as well as government agencies, public officials, and all levels of management.
What We Offer
Philadelphia Works offers qualifying full-time employees with a competitive benefits program including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition assistance, life and disability. We also offer company paid vacation, personal and sick leave days.
Equal Opportunity Employer
Philadelphia Works is an equal opportunity employer and complies with all laws prohibiting discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy, childbirth and related medical conditions, transgender status, and gender identity), gender, creed, age, national origin, ancestry, familial status, religion, physical or mental disability, veteran status, sexual preference, political affiliation, or any other basis protected by federal, state or local laws, in all matters pertaining to recruitment, selection, compensation, training, advancement and promotion, retention, discipline, and termination.