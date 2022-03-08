Senior Manager, Data Systems & Quality: Philadelphia Works

About Philadelphia Works, Inc.

Philadelphia Works, Inc. is a non-profit and the City’s Workforce Development Board. We are a quasi-public organization serving both career-seekers and employers. We invest public resources in a variety of workforce solutions. For more information about our dedicated board members and staff, workforce news, labor market data, services, innovative initiatives, and current opportunities to connect, please visit www.philaworks.org.

Role Summary

The Senior Manager, Data Systems & Quality, directs Philadelphia Works’ Data Systems & Quality team. The department is accountable for two key interconnected areas of responsibility across career-seeker and employer programs and special initiatives:

1. Data quality

2. Data systems management

This position champions and drives projects forward, partnering across internal and external teams to successfully plan, implement and evaluate projects. The position effectively creates and tracks tight project timelines, holding the Data Systems & Quality team and partner teams accountable for project achievements and deadlines. These projects range from development and ongoing maintenance of custom data collection applications, to improvement of data entry timeliness and completeness, to training of partner staff on new data entry processes, and more.

The Senior Manager, Data Systems & Quality will be responsible for the following duties: