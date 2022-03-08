Senior Manager, Data Systems & Quality: Philadelphia Works

Salary Range: $83,000 – 88,000
About Philadelphia Works, Inc.
Philadelphia Works, Inc. is a non-profit and the City’s Workforce Development Board. We are a quasi-public organization serving both career-seekers and employers. We invest public resources in a variety of workforce solutions. For more information about our dedicated board members and staff, workforce news, labor market data, services, innovative initiatives, and current opportunities to connect, please visit www.philaworks.org.
Role Summary
The Senior Manager, Data Systems & Quality, directs Philadelphia Works’ Data Systems & Quality team. The department is accountable for two key interconnected areas of responsibility across career-seeker and employer programs and special initiatives:
1. Data quality
2. Data systems management
This position champions and drives projects forward, partnering across internal and external teams to successfully plan, implement and evaluate projects. The position effectively creates and tracks tight project timelines, holding the Data Systems & Quality team and partner teams accountable for project achievements and deadlines. These projects range from development and ongoing maintenance of custom data collection applications, to improvement of data entry timeliness and completeness, to training of partner staff on new data entry processes, and more.
The Senior Manager, Data Systems & Quality will be responsible for the following duties:
- Drive projects through planning, implementation and evaluation across Philadelphia Works teams; training providers; PA CareerLink® centers; apprenticeship partners; employers; strategic initiative partners; and other external entities.
- Proactively identify challenges in partners’ daily work in relation to data entry and their interactions with data systems. Propose short-term and long-term solutions.
- Strive to align data from multiple disparate sources and custom low-code/no-code application development systems.
- Oversee the creation and maintenance of the data entry guidelines/standard operating procedures with the Workforce Systems Analysts for internal and external partners that facilitates accurate, timely and complete data entry in support of state and federal requirements.
- Maintain strong working knowledge of state and federal data entry and quality guidelines, including the WIOA PIRL; WIOA program performance; EARN performance; CWDS data entry guidance; and other requirements.
- Oversee implementation of new data entry and quality processes across stakeholders.
- Track data quality “performance” across external data entry teams (centers; Youth providers; System-wide; etc.) and communicate results to teams effectively, offering support and further guidance.
- Create and maintain tools for data quality measurement for teams who manage data entry.
- Lead the development and ongoing maintenance of new custom data systems.
- Use knowledge of relational databases and data normalization to create new data table structures and create relationships between tables effectively.
- Create and maintain security requirements for all data systems beginning from the planning phase through maintenance, as required by the state and federal governments and internal IT, Compliance and Research & Data requirements.
- Lead planning and implementation for API integrations in owned and non-owned systems and support the Data Systems Analysts as they build these integrations.
- Perform other duties as assigned.
Education/Professional Experience
Bachelor’s Degree from an accredited college or university in Data Science, Computer Science or related field with 7 years of technical experience in a data-driven role and 5 years in a leadership capacity. Or, any combination of education and experience determined to be acceptable.
Additional Eligibility Qualifications·
· A proven background of leadership experience ensuring all staff are accountable and provided the necessary tools for technical and developmental success
· Ability to drive projects across teams, amidst competing priorities
· Knowledge of relational database development and relational database programming languages such as R or SQL
· Ability to relate to people of diverse educational and cultural backgrounds as well as government agencies, public officials and all levels of management
What We Offer
Philadelphia Works offers qualifying full-time employees with a:
- Competitive benefits program ( medical, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition assistance, life and disability).
- Company paid vacation, personal and sick leave days.
Equal Opportunity Employer
Philadelphia Works is an equal opportunity employer and complies with all laws prohibiting discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy, childbirth and related medical conditions, transgender status, and gender identity), gender, creed, age, national origin, ancestry, familial status, religion, physical or mental disability, veteran status, sexual preference, political affiliation, or any other basis protected by federal, state or local laws, in all matters pertaining to recruitment, selection, compensation, training, advancement and promotion, retention, discipline, and termination.