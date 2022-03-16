Manager of Development Operations: Mural Arts Philadelphia

Mural Arts Philadelphia is the largest public art initiative of its kind, dedicated to the belief that art ignites change. For over 35 years, Mural Arts has united artists and communities through a collaborative and equitable process, creating nearly 4,000 artworks that have transformed public spaces and individual lives. Mural Arts aims to empower people, stimulate dialogue, and build bridges of understanding with projects that attract artists from Philadelphia and around the world, and programs that focus on youth education, restorative justice, mental health and wellness, environmental justice, and public art and its preservation. Mural Arts also supports and collaborates with artists who work in a variety of media, including visual, new media, performance-based, literary, and cross-disciplinary arts. Not only do we want to ensure that we work with a diverse pool of artists, we also want to provide learning opportunities for artists and for project managers. And as the custodians of the largest outdoor gallery in the country, the popular mural tours offer a firsthand glimpse into the inspiring stories behind Mural Arts’ iconic and unparalleled collection, which has earned Philadelphia worldwide recognition as the “City of Murals.”

Mural Arts seeks a Manager of Development Operations. Reporting to the Director of Development and a key member of the Development team at Mural Arts Philadelphia, this individual provides primary administrative support for the Development Department. They are the primary analyst and steward of Development Department constituent data and are responsible for generating actionable insights that support department strategy and initiatives. They also serve as the primary financial administrator for the Development Department, including routine accounts payable, tracking monthly expenditures, and coding and submitting invoices for department expenses. This individual works collaboratively with the finance team to ensure accurate and timely gift accounting. This individual also provides high level administrative support to the Board of Directors.

Database Management

Set and monitor general usage guidelines and best practices for CRM databases, including, but not limited to data health and integrity, donor stewardship, reporting, prospect management, relationship management, and security and maintenance. Document policies and procedures, updating and revising as necessary.

Manage the completion of revenue recording and integration with finance through the CRM system (currently Blackbaud’s Raiser’s Edge)

Play a key role and lead the process of the switching of CRM databases from Blackbaud Raiser’s Edge to Salesforce, in close collaboration with the finance department and Systems Change Task Force.

Ensure that contracts, pledges, and gifts are recorded in the CRM database according to accounting protocols and internal business rules. Work with Development team members to clearly communicate restrictions, payment schedules, etc. to Finance and Program staff.

Develop, implement, and maintain prospect management systems and strategies to support frontline fundraising staff, including executive leadership.

Design and produce routine and ad-hoc reports that support the activities of the department.

Propose ways that the CRM database might better support the organization’s needs around reporting, strategy, and institutional record keeping; implement proposals that are approved on an agreed upon timeline, taking into account other work demands.

Oversee interns and staff hired to support data entry and other development operations functions.

Donor Services & Stewardship

Oversee the processing, reporting, invoicing, and acknowledgment of pledges, contracts, and gifts in an accurate and timely fashion, in accordance with finance policy.

Create methods to capture and record up-to-date donor data in the CRM database. Including proactive prospect research and wealth screening.

Respond to donor requests via email or postal mail.

Board Liaison

Schedule and coordinate board and committee meetings with executive leadership.

Maintain up to date records on board member’s engagement, contact information, and board status.

Oversee preparation of board materials and coordinate meeting logistics.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

College degree or equivalent work experience.

Two to five years relevant work experience in database administration and office administration in a nonprofit, marketing or fundraising environment.

Prospect research and management experience

SKILLS AND REQUIREMENTS:

Meticulous attention to detail

Proficiency with donor databases is essential; familiarity with Raiser’s Edge or Salesforce is preferred

Highly organized and well versed in office procedures and systems.

Demonstrated knowledge and understanding of relevant gift reporting and accounting requirements.

Demonstrated knowledge of donor services, tax receipt and acknowledgment requirements.

Excellent phone, written and oral communication skills.

Outstanding organization skills, including managing multiple tasks simultaneously.

Ability to perform effectively under pressure and meet deadlines.

Demonstrated analytical and project management skills. Self-motivated and able to work with little supervision once objectives and tasks have been determined.

Works well individually and as part of a team.

Advanced proficiency with Microsoft Office products such as Word; Access; Excel; PowerPoint.