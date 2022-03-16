This Planner will coordinate agency communications, marketing strategies, and the design and development of materials/platforms to promote the arts as well as the Division. Responsibilities include expanding outreach to increase public engagement with the Division, planning promotional campaigns and evaluating costs and outcomes, systematic evaluation of the impact of marketing and communications activities, involving and educating the public and elected officials via a variety of forums, participating in agency planning and strategic development, and representing the Division at the local, state, and national level.
Marketing and Communications Program Officer: Delaware Division of the Arts
Posted March 16th, 2022 at 4:35 pm.
Minimum Salary/Hourly Rate:
$52,255.00
Maximum Salary/Hourly Rate:
$52,255.00
Education Level:
Bachelor’s degree or above preferred