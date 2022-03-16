Director of Operations: Rosenbach Museum and Library

Minimum Salary/Hourly Rate: $60,000.00

Maximum Salary/Hourly Rate: $60,000.00

About The Rosenbach

The Rosenbach museum and library is a community that engages with and celebrates the art of the written word using our collection of rare books, manuscripts, and historical objects. In the spirit of our founders, the Rosenbach brothers, we invite people from all backgrounds to join us in the pursuit, understanding, and enjoyment of great stories. The Rosenbach plans to expand its reach to a global community that is united by the meaning, beauty, and enjoyment of the written word. We will create more access to history and literary classics and reveal underrepresented stories from our collections. We will engage longtime readers and intentionally welcome new ones. We will develop excellent, audience-driven programming inspired by our collections. We will collect rare books, manuscripts, and related objects for the purpose of sharing them with a diverse public.

The Director of Operations oversees day-to-day operations at The Rosenbach. This is a full-time senior staff position that reports to the Director. It requires evenings and weekends occasionally. Most time should be spent on-site with occasional work-from-home days allowed.

As a part of a five-person senior leadership team at The Rosenbach, this person will help to create and guide the museum’s strategic goals. This position oversees a Facilities Superintendent, an Administrative Manager, a Visitor Services Manager, and a team of three part time Visitor Services staff.

Facility and Infrastructure

Supervise the Facilities Superintendent and ensure the proper proactive and reactive maintenance and cleaning of The Rosenbach’s facilities and grounds, which includes two 19th century townhomes, a small rear garden/courtyard, a parking pad/trash area, and the front stair and sidewalk.

Be the staff liaison for contractors in dealing with building issues including but not limited to: Elevator repair and inspection Fire inspection Pest inspection HVAC inspection and repair

Other major and minor facility repairs

Keep schedule of repairs, inspections, and licensing and make sure certifications and inspections are up to date and are in accordance with state and municipal regulations.

Liaise with Tech Impact, the Rosenbach’s IT contractor, to ensure the sufficiency and security of The Rosenbach’s hardware, software, and data. Communicate about and manage staff computer issues; evaluate the need for new hardware and software; order appropriate equipment/software and ensure it is set up properly.

Liaise with phone system contractor to ensure proper function of the phone system.

Serve as the head of security for the building and collection, working closely with the registrar. Communicate regularly with the Rosenbach’s security company. Ensure staff and volunteers have keys and access as appropriate.

Manage building opening and closing schedule and ensure staff are trained to open and close the building as appropriate.

Work with the Director and the Board’s Building Committee to liaise with the Rosenbach’s construction managers on larger, ongoing renovations and systems replacements

Work with the Director to prepare for and attend and/or present at quarterly Building Committee meetings, board meetings, and project management meetings.

Oversee the use of office spaces and meeting rooms

Maintain the maintenance and repair budget and the capital projects budget(s); create and advocate for budgets each year at budget time, working closely with the Director.

Work with grants writer on capital grants.

Visitor Services

Supervise Visitor Services Manager to ensure the front desk coverage and guide (docent) coverage for open hours and program or event hours.

Ensure timely and accurate ticketing function on the website and through the museum’s POS system, Altru.

Ensure that program and attendance data is downloaded and reported in a timely and accurate manner to staff

Maintain and monitor online and onsite shop inventory

Ensure visitor services staff is trained on Altru and visitor data is entered accurately

Maintain the museum’s opening and closing schedule and holiday schedule

Work with Rosenbach staff to allocate visitor services staff time to organization-wide projects

Administration

Work with an Administrative Manager to ensure the timely and accurate submission of invoices and payment of vendors

Oversee the museum’s general supply budget and inventory

Liaise with the Free Library of Philadelphia’s finance department

Work with leadership to determine and fulfill administrative support needs museum wide when appropriate.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

Ability to work well under pressure and multi-task in a fast paced, intense environment

Very strong communication, organizational, and interpersonal skills

Requires excellent attention to detail and ability to work across all museum departments

Must be able to meet deadlines, problem solve, and communicate concisely

Must be a self-starter and enthusiastic with the ability to motivate and lead others

As a member of the leadership team, must able to motivate others and inspire teamwork in a non-profit environment

Must be committed to the Rosenbach’s mission and particularly to improving DEAI goals across the organization

Training, Education and Experience:

3-5 years experience working in a non-profit setting, preferably one that serves the public

Experience managing people

Experience working with budgets

Experience with contract administration strongly preferred

Experience managing projects and creating or refining processes

Must be proficient in MS Office and have experience with databases

Excellent knowledge of Microsoft Word and Excel. Altru and Financial Edge experience preferred

This position has a Full Benefit Package: Health, dental, life, and disability insurances; flex benefits and retirement plan; generous leave time allowance. The Rosenbach is a fully vaccinated facility.

To apply, submit a resume and cover letter to Kelsey Bates at kbates@rosenbach.org by March 31, 2022.