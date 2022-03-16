Chief Operating Officer: National Liberty Museum

The National Liberty Museum (NLM) seeks a dynamic leader to oversee its Operations Department and diverse business initiatives. Reporting to the Museum’s Chief Executive Officer, the successful candidate will play an integral role on the Museum’s senior leadership team and will possess an entrepreneurial spirit as well as excellent strategic and tactical skills to manage a growing organization with numerous revenue streams and an overall budget of approximately $3.5 million.

The COO is responsible for the effective operational, administrative, and financial management of the Museum, providing strategic and daily operational leadership in the areas of Finance, Operations & Information Technology, Human Resources, and earned income generation. The COO will work in close cooperation with the Board of Directors and staff leadership to enhance the organization’s infrastructure through thoughtful planning and the execution of sound, sustainable business practices.

In addition, the COO will be expected to interface and build trusting relationships within the organization, including staff and volunteers, as well as with external entities such as auditors, information technology vendors, local and state officials, and other key stakeholders.

About NLM

Located in the historic district of Center City Philadelphia, the National Liberty Museum illuminates the strength and fragility of liberty through creative and meaningful exhibitions, programs and events that inspire and empower us all to put liberty into action.

After 20 years, we are reimagining NLM – and the importance of liberty – for the 21st century and beyond. A new CEO is now in place and with investments in interpretive planning, audience engagement and design, we are transforming the Museum at a time when our mission is more critical than ever.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

In partnership with the CEO, the COO will oversee the day-to-day responsibilities for planning and managing all finance-related activities of the Museum, including institutional assurance/audit, risk management, and budgeting/forecasting.

Ensure appropriate accounting control over the Museum’s endowment and other investment funds. Monitor the investment portfolio and act as direct liaison with investment advisors as directed by the Board’s Finance Committee.

Develop new business opportunities to enhance earned income for the Museum.

Oversee and ensure the successful implementation of risk management, legal, business insurance, property management, human resources, and information technology activities, policies, and procedures.

Recommend and oversee the implementation of information systems to improve NLM operations and to provide for successful integration of Museum wide activities.

Participate in ongoing strategic and tactical planning efforts that strengthen the organization’s infrastructure, sustainability, and impact in the communities it serves.

Act as chief compliance officer for NLM with overall responsibility for internal control, records retention, contract administration and ethics/conflict of interest policies under the oversight of the CEO and Finance Committee.

Understand and apply applicable laws, policies, and procedures quickly and succinctly to assure timely, consistent, and accurate implementation.

Oversee HR management of NLM employees, including recruitment, hiring, termination, compensation, benefits administration, and professional training and development.

In consultation with the CEO, oversee the performance of Museum senior management staff including hiring, appraisal, and dismissal and provide day-to-day operational support to the Operations team.

Oversee the Museum’s employee benefit programs and act as administrator of Museum’s 401(k) plan.

Lead, prepare, empower, delegate, and evaluate the performance of a diverse team of professional and technical personnel, ensuring staff receives effective orientation, training, and performance management guidance.

Direct and oversee the activities of multiple contract service providers.

Serve as primary liaison to the Finance Committee of the Board of Directors.

Grow and supervise a department of five full-time staff.

Experience & Qualifications

A Bachelor’s degree, with an MBA, MPA, or CPA credentials preferred. Alternately, commensurate experience that demonstrates strategic financial acumen will be considered.

A minimum of eight years of financial and operational management experience; at least three years of experience at a managerial level.

Strong knowledge of corporate and/or non-profit governance with significant experience interfacing with governing boards.

Strong leadership and management skills that have influenced business culture through the development and implementation of strategic initiatives.

Effective communication, presentation, negotiation, and problem-solving skills.

Team building skills with a collaborative management style.

Creative, conceptual, and analytical thinker, with sensitivity to both the artistic and business worlds.

Ability to forge and maintain effective working relationships with a variety of representatives of public and private organizations, Board members, volunteers, vendors, Museum staff and the public.

Proficiency in CRM systems, Altru preferred.

A passion for and commitment to the Museum’s mission.

Staff will be asked to maintain a hybrid schedule with work being completed both in office and at home.

Fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) or World Health Organization (WHO) authorized vaccine (or approved for an exemption as a reasonable. accommodation due to a qualified disability or sincerely held religious belief or another legal basis).

Salary

Salary range of 100K – 135K is based on experience and includes excellent benefits.

Work Environment/ Office Culture

We are proud of the work environment we have built at the Museum and work each day to create an atmosphere in which everyone can contribute their ideas, energy, and enthusiasm for the important services we provide to the public. We emphasize working together as a team that is cooperative and supportive of each other; open communication is our highest priority.