Chief Advancement Officer: National Liberty Museum

The National Liberty Museum seeks a dynamic leader to oversee its Development Department and diverse philanthropic initiatives as well as be held responsible for creating, leading, and implementing an integrated marketing and communications and resource development strategy. Reporting to the Museum’s Chief Executive Officer, the successful candidate will play an integral role on the Museum’s senior leadership team and will bring a unique blend of energy, creativity, and strategy to the task of expanding the Museum’s support base through fundraising and marketing efforts. An enthusiastic collaborator and thought partner, the Chief Advancement Officer will manage a team of five development professionals as well as five marketing professionals.

The successful candidate will thrive in dynamic settings with dedicated stakeholders and Board and serve as an impassioned ambassador for the Museum and its growth. A desire to sustain and enhance the Museum’s active donors while cultivating new relationships will be critical. The Chief Advancement Officer will embrace the creative culture of the institution and enjoy collaborating with curators and programmers to advance support for the exhibitions and educational programs that are at its core. The successful candidate will have a proven track record of closing five and six figure gifts, working in close coordination with the CEO, as well as with the senior leadership team and Board.

About NLM

Located in the historic district of Center City Philadelphia, the National Liberty Museum illuminates the strength and fragility of liberty through creative and meaningful exhibitions, programs and events that inspire and empower us all to put liberty into action.

After 20 years, we are reimagining NLM – and the importance of liberty – for the 21st century and beyond. A new CEO is now in place and with investments in interpretive planning, audience engagement and design, we are transforming the Museum at a time when our mission is more important than ever.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

Develop and execute a strategic, comprehensive fundraising plan that ensures effective results and meets both annual and long-term financial goals.

Create and execute integrated marketing & communication plan to drive visitation and program registration, support creative partnerships and elevate brand identity in support of mission-based and business goals.

Responsible for Museum’s brand identity and voice, ensuring cohesion across all touchpoints.

Champion DEAI work and uphold NLM values across all areas.

Successfully lead the Development team in securing and growing annual support, in addition to endowed and capital gifts. Goals will increase each fiscal year based on the current Strategic Plan.

Take a central role in cultivating, soliciting and closing gifts, including identifying and stewarding prospective donors and new Board members.

Oversee efforts in securing financial resources which will support the Museum’s Strategic Plan and ambitious building renovations.

Serve as the staff liaison to the Board’s Advancement Committee.

Establish revenue plans and implement performance goals, objectives, and action plans; generate. buy-in around a data-driven approach to goal setting and benchmarking.

Produce detailed reports on the Museum’s fundraising for the CEO, executive team, and Board.

Grow and supervise a department of ten full-time staff.

Experience & Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree required. Advanced degree preferred. A minimum of 7 years of proven fundraising experience, preferably in the non-profit, museum or cultural sectors, with five or more years demonstrated success at the director level of a similarly sized organization.

Experience in the planning, implementing, and managing comprehensive fundraising campaigns, including experience with capital campaigns.

Demonstrated experience with multiple categories of giving such as major gifts, foundation and corporate support, planned giving, and special events.

A demonstrated capacity to lead, manage and motivate a team.

Superior written and oral communication skills.

Proficiency in CRM systems, Altru preferred.

A passion for and commitment to the Museum’s mission.

Staff will be asked to maintain a hybrid schedule with work being completed both in office and at home.

Fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) or World Health Organization (WHO) authorized vaccine (or approved for an exemption as a reasonable. accommodation due to a qualified disability or sincerely held religious belief or legal basis).

Salary

Salary range of 100K – 135K is based on experience and includes excellent benefits.

Work Environment/ Office Culture

We are proud of the work environment we have built at the Museum and work each day to create an atmosphere in which everyone can contribute their ideas, energy, and enthusiasm for the important services we provide to the public. We emphasize working together as a team that is cooperative and supportive of each other; open communication is our highest priority.