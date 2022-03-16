Development Manager: Chestnut Hill Conservancy

The Chestnut Hill Conservancy seeks an energetic team member with strong organizational skills and an entrepreneurial spirit to coordinate the Conservancy’s fundraising initiatives and donor relations, working closely with and reporting to the Executive Director. This is an exciting opportunity to join a small, stable, growing non-profit, which enjoys a highly active and engaged community, a professional staff of four full-time and two part-time employees, and an army of dedicated volunteers. The Conservancy benefits from an active Major Gifts Committee, Board, and staff, who – together with the support of the Development Manager – drives the Conservancy’s development initiatives.

This is a full-time position with a salary of $50,000 plus benefits. CH Conservancy provides 12 holidays, two weeks of vacation time, and chocolate.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Growing all levels of membership and support, including business sponsorship and major donor cultivation

• Planning and administration of development-related work, including staffing the Major Gifts Committee

• Producing our annual fundraiser, end of the fiscal and calendar year appeals, and cultivation events

• Development/membership-related communications and recognition

THE IDEAL CANDIDATE:

• Inspired by the Conservancy mission, and eager to manage a strong development team

• Direct donor/membership development experience in an active non-profit or similar organization

• Requires a BA/BS and at least 1 year of relevant experience in fundraising-related work

• Detail oriented, discrete, organized, and able to use independent judgment and produce quality work within tight time constraints

• Able to manage multiple projects, deadlines, and priorities efficiently

• Adaptable, flexible, strategic “team player” and problem solver

• Excellent written/oral communication skills

• Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite and donor management and database software

• Experience with Adobe Creative Suite a plus but not required

• Familiarity with the community and/or mission elements a plus but not required

Since 1967, the Chestnut Hill Conservancy has served as an educational center and leading advocate for the history, architecture, and open space of Chestnut Hill and surrounding communities in the Wissahickon Watershed. Through programs, exhibits, tours, and our Archives (with over 21,000 photographs, maps, records, and more), CH Conservancy is dedicated to preserving and interpreting our region’s heritage and environment. An Accredited Land Trust, CH Conservancy also runs an innovative easement program to conserve open space and preserve historic properties, in conjunction with the Friends of the Wissahickon. See more at: www.CHConservancy.org.