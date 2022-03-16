Marketing & Communications Manager: ArtPride New Jersey Foundation

About the Job

The ArtPride New Jersey Foundation, Inc. (ArtPride), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has an immediate opening for a full-time Marketing & Communications Manager.

Under the supervision of the Director of Programs & Services, this key staff position will assist with the planning and development of business-to-consumer and business-to-business marketing campaigns, as well as manage the organization’s various social media channels and email marketing, to help the organization meet its goals.

Job Responsibilities

Work with staff on the planning and managing the implementation of seasonal marketing and messaging campaigns associated with ArtPride’s numerous B2C and B2B program objectives.

Oversee campaign production, media planning, production of collateral materials, etc. based on campaign planning.

Manage ArtPride’s various social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter), ensuring tone, frequency, and messaging supports ArtPride’s objectives.

Manage ArtPride’s B2C and B2B email campaigns, including scheduling, design, messaging, and audience targeting.

Serve as ArtPride’s primary press contact, including drafting and distribution of press releases, responding to press inquiries, and proactively pitching stories.

Handle in-house graphic design tasks and production logistics associated with projects.

Work with the Jersey Arts Marketers Leadership group to coordinate quarterly webinars, including topics and guest speakers.

Serve as assistant JerseyArts.com assignment editor, supporting ArtPride’s Digital Content Manager as needed.

Work with staff to identify measurable campaign goals and provide data to support outcomes.

Other duties and tasks, as assigned.

Qualifications

The ideal candidate will have 3+ years of arts marketing experience (or similar work experience that could translate to this position), exceptional written and verbal communication skills, the capacity to work well both independently and collaboratively, and a demonstrated ability to meet deadlines in a highly productive work environment.

Experience with the Windows Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator), and email marketing tools (Salsa experience is a plus) are essential. Experience with audio and video editing tools, project management tools, customer relationship management, and online content management systems are a plus, but not required.

The desired individual must possess a driven passion for the arts as well as an ability to interact effectively with people of different cultures and experiences, within an organizational culture that works to be free from prejudice and aggressions. Previous nonprofit experience, particularly in the arts and culture sector, is a plus. Documented proof of full COVID-19 vaccination is required.

Although this position will function primarily remotely, some in-person time at the ArtPride office will be required. Travel to meet with member organizations throughout the state will also be required at times.

Compensation & Benefits

Starting annual salary, based on experience, of $56,000 – $58,000

Medical, dental, and vision healthcare, as well as a 401(k) and FSA/HSA

ArtPride offers a generous paid time off package, including vacation, personal, and sick time, in addition to 11 annual holidays.

ArtPride will provide any equipment (computers, software, office supplies, etc.) necessary to fulfill the job responsibilities.

About ArtPride

ArtPride is the state’s largest cross-discipline arts service and advocacy organization, providing a unified voice for New Jersey’s arts community by promoting the arts, protecting public funding, and offering a wide range of programs and services for the field. For more information about ArtPride and its programs, visit ArtPrideNJ.org and JerseyArts.com.

Location

ArtPride staff, including this position, operates primarily remotely. However, time at the ArtPride office will be required.

ArtPride New Jersey Foundation, Inc.

432 High Street, First Floor

Burlington, NJ 08016

Equal Opportunity Employer

ArtPride is an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran, or disability status. Please read ArtPride’s commitment to equity, diversity, inclusion and social justice at https://artpridenj.org/edi.