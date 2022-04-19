Director of Healing Center Learning: Drexel University

APPLY NOWJob no: 498119

Work type: Full-Time

Location: Center City – Philadelphia, PA

Categories: Drexel University, Dornsife School of Public Health

About Drexel

Drexel is one of Philadelphia’s top 10 private employers, a comprehensive global research university and a major engine for economic development in the region. With over 24,000 students, Drexel is one of America’s 15 largest private universities. Drexel has committed to being the nation’s most civically engaged university, with community partnerships integrated into every aspect of service and academics.

Job Summary

The Center for Nonviolence and Social Justice (CNSJ) at the Drexel University Dornsife School of Public Health (Center) works to promote health, nonviolence and social justice through trauma informed practice, research, professional development, and advocacy for policy change. The flagship programs of the Center are Healing Hurt People, an innovative hospital and community-based violence intervention program and the Community Health Worker/Certified Peer Specialist (CHWP) Training Academy, a trauma informed, mutual learning workforce development program young adults with lived experience of violence to gain credentials as CHWs and CPSs and become healers and helpers in their own communities. The Academy helps young people grow into trauma informed, human services professionals who share life experience with their clients, break down stigma, and walk alongside people to help them access services.

The Director of Healing Centered Learning is responsible for the design and oversight of CNSJ’s trauma-informed youth career and college pathway programming and directly supervises the Healing Centered Learning Department within CNSJ. This Department currently includes 5 FTE positions with expectations of adding 5 FTE positions during FY2022. This position includes the oversight of the Community Health Worker/Certified Peer Specialist Training Academy, Communities of Young People Healing, Experiencing & Rebuilding (CYPHER) program and other initiatives as dictated by funding. This position reports to the Executive Director of CNSJ and is tasked with supporting the Executive Director in developing and executing a long-range trauma-informed youth and young adult career development strategy at CNSJ. The successful candidate will be sensitive to issues of race, violence and trauma, an energetic leader and self-starter, experienced in supervision and program management, possess a diverse skillset and able to effectively multi-task and problem solve.

Essential Functions

Program Oversight and Quality Assurance

Oversee trauma-informed youth career and college pathway programs to ensure high-quality programming and contractual compliance

Manage programmatic budgets and expense spending for department contracts and programs

Responsible for program design, implementation, quality assurance and performance management of all Healing Centered Learning department programs

Manage programmatic budgets and expense spending for Healing Centered Learning programs

Directly responsible for program quality assurance by creating and utilizing data reports to address problems and ensure programs are performing to funders’ standards; Oversee quantitative and qualitative program evaluation and research of and evaluation and research of Healing Centered Learning programs

Responsible for implementing and fostering social justice focused, trauma-informed and healing-centered service delivery framework

Strategic Development

Work with CNSJ leadership team and relevant stakeholders to plan the implementation of new programs; Craft a Center-wide approach to youth higher-education and career development that will guide the Center’s long-range strategy

Build and maintain partnerships with employers, training providers and higher education institutions to strengthen referral strategies for participants

Support the CNSJ leadership team with fiscal management, grant applications and fundraising to sustain and grow Healing Centered Learning programming

Set strategic priorities for the department that are aligned with the strategic priorities of the Center, and translate these priorities into concrete action and results

Provide expertise to Center leadership on best practices for developing an effective peer workforce in Center programming

Build relationships with key stakeholders and local, state, and national entities to enhance CNSJ’s reputation and mission, and to bolster recognition of CNSJ as an authority on trauma-informed Healing Centered Learning programming

Personnel Management

Responsible for the recruitment, onboarding, training, and development of Healing Centered Learning Department personnel

Provide direct supervision to direct reports; ensure quality supervision is provided to all department personnel, including direct reports of Project Manager and Training Supervisor; provide oversight and review of annual performance reviews and work plans

Ensure adherence of supervisors to agency policy regarding personnel management, engaging the Human Resources department as appropriate, and providing active coaching of supervisors on staff development

Conduct staff performance evaluations of all assigned at the end of each introductory period and annually and adhere as well to agency personnel policy

Regularly direct the work of, schedule, and provide staff development opportunities and training

Additional Responsibilities

Other duties as assigned within the scope of position

Required Qualifications

One of the following combinations of education/experience: Bachelor’s Degree with 5 years of experience in a non-profit management or leadership role OR Master’s Degree with 3 years of experience in a non-profit management or leadership role

Sensitivity to issues of race, violence, and trauma

Experience with trauma informed care, positive youth development, and/or harm reduction framework

Experience working with individuals who have experienced significant barriers to employment, including history of violence, trauma, homelessness, incarceration, substance use and mental health challenges

Ability to navigate diverse communities, systems, and organizations

Enthusiastic, supportive, and adaptable approach to training and supervision

Excellent presentation, communication, written and interpersonal skills

Ability to work independently and as a member of a team

Ability to multi-task and be flexible to changes

Strong organizational, planning and classroom management skills

Strong skills in Microsoft Office and basic computer skills

Preferred Qualifications

Knowledge of the City of Philadelphia workforce development and adult education systems and strategies

Experience working with major Philadelphia workforce development and adult education funders such as Philadelphia Works, Inc. (PWI) and Philadelphia Youth Network (PYN)

Experience working with adult learners and/or opportunity youth

Experience planning/facilitating interactive trainings for adult learners

Experience in program design

Prior experience with grant applications

Prior experience in project management is preferred

Physical Demands

Typically sitting at a desk/table

Typically bending, crouching, stooping

Typically standing, walking

Lifting demands up to 25lbs

Location

Center City, Philadelphia, PA

Additional Information

This position is classified as Exempt with a salary grade of L. For more information regarding Drexel’s Professional Staff salary structure, https://drexel.edu/hr/career/ducomp/salstructure/

Special Instructions to the Applicant

Please make sure you upload your CV/resume and cover letter when submitting your application.

Review of applicants will begin once a suitable candidate pool is identified.