Organizational Background

Mission: Chester Eastside is a welcoming and inclusive community that enables individuals of all ages to achieve their goals and aspirations, and that promotes a just and peaceful coexistence in Chester through advocacy and programs for education, social services, and justice.

Founded in 1985, Chester Eastside is a 501(c)(3) organization that faithfully serves the community of Chester, Pennsylvania. It strives to create an environment that supports those whose lives are tested each day by challenges of poverty. The agency focuses on both the city’s present and future. At the core of the organization is a food service program that provides nearly 100,000 meals a year to community residents. In addition to addressing food insecurity, Chester Eastside provides an evidence-based afterschool program that provides homework assistance and mentoring for children in grades 1-8.

Job Summary

Reporting to the Board of Directors, the Executive Director will have overall strategic and operational responsibility for executing Chester Eastside’s mission. The Executive Director represents the organization to the public, leads organizational development and strategic planning, optimizes financial performance, oversees program delivery, builds donor relationships, and manages staff.

Core Duties & Responsibilities

Program Planning and Operations Management

Oversee the daily operations of the organization, providing executive direction for program strategy and

Ensure that Chester Eastside operates in compliance with all laws and

Ensure that the programs and services offered contribute to the organization’s mission and reflect the priorities of the Board.

Monitor and track program

Engage with the community in shaping and participating in the programs and goals of the

Work closely with the Board, providing regular program updates, assessing, and addressing issues that affect Chester Eastside, and disseminating information between staff and the

Financial Management

Prepare annual operating budget and present it to the Board for

Operate within the approved budget, ensure maximum resource utilization and maintenance of the organization in a positive financial

Develop and maintain processes for proper recordkeeping and financial

Supervise the preparation of accurate and timely financial statements in accordance with organization and Board required reporting needs, including monthly statements showing budget-to-actual income and expenses, monthly balance sheets and monthly statement of cash flow.

Development and Fundraising

In partnership with the Board, research funding sources; and oversee the development of actionable fundraising plans that secure support from foundations, corporations, individuals, and government funding

Supervise grants management, including research, submission, acknowledgment, tracking and reporting.

Assure timely and accurate database management of donors and prospects, and gift acknowledgments.

Develop, lead and/or oversee key fundraising

Community Relations/Advocacy

Serve as public facing representative of Chester Eastside and ensure that the mission, programs, and services are presented in a strong positive

Create and execute strategies to educate the public about the

Supervise production and distribution of all promotional materials, the maintenance of the organization’s website, and other social media

Pursue, maintain, and build constructive working relationships and collaborative arrangements with community groups, organizations, and key

Promote the organization by attending relevant community

Human Resources Planning and Management

Identify and implement staffing requirements to ensure efficient

Recruit, select, and retain staff and volunteers that have the skills and abilities to help further the organization’s

Document and communicate job responsibilities and expectations, regularly evaluate staff, and provide on-going support and coaching to

Comply with all employment

Skills and Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Social Work, Management, or related field.

A minimum of seven years of leadership experience at a non-profit serving youth and/or addressing food

Strong non-profit financial management skills, including budget preparation, analysis, decision making and

Understanding of the issues confronting the city of Chester,

Proven ability to shape and execute an organization’s strategy and successfully expand reach and impact in partnership with an engaged board of

Fundraising and excellent donor relationship

Exceptional oral, written, and interpersonal communication

Chester Eastside is looking for a strategic, effective leader to advance the organization’s commitment to the Chester community. Salary will be commensurate with experience and flexible work arrangements will be considered. All interested applicants should send their resume and salary requirements to Recruiter@ceichester.org.