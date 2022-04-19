Organizational Background
Mission: Chester Eastside is a welcoming and inclusive community that enables individuals of all ages to achieve their goals and aspirations, and that promotes a just and peaceful coexistence in Chester through advocacy and programs for education, social services, and justice.
Founded in 1985, Chester Eastside is a 501(c)(3) organization that faithfully serves the community of Chester, Pennsylvania. It strives to create an environment that supports those whose lives are tested each day by challenges of poverty. The agency focuses on both the city’s present and future. At the core of the organization is a food service program that provides nearly 100,000 meals a year to community residents. In addition to addressing food insecurity, Chester Eastside provides an evidence-based afterschool program that provides homework assistance and mentoring for children in grades 1-8.
Job Summary
Reporting to the Board of Directors, the Executive Director will have overall strategic and operational responsibility for executing Chester Eastside’s mission. The Executive Director represents the organization to the public, leads organizational development and strategic planning, optimizes financial performance, oversees program delivery, builds donor relationships, and manages staff.
Core Duties & Responsibilities
Program Planning and Operations Management
- Oversee the daily operations of the organization, providing executive direction for program strategy and
- Ensure that Chester Eastside operates in compliance with all laws and
- Ensure that the programs and services offered contribute to the organization’s mission and reflect the priorities of the Board.
- Monitor and track program
- Engage with the community in shaping and participating in the programs and goals of the
- Work closely with the Board, providing regular program updates, assessing, and addressing issues that affect Chester Eastside, and disseminating information between staff and the
Financial Management
- Prepare annual operating budget and present it to the Board for
- Operate within the approved budget, ensure maximum resource utilization and maintenance of the organization in a positive financial
- Develop and maintain processes for proper recordkeeping and financial
- Supervise the preparation of accurate and timely financial statements in accordance with organization and Board required reporting needs, including monthly statements showing budget-to-actual income and expenses, monthly balance sheets and monthly statement of cash flow.
Development and Fundraising
- In partnership with the Board, research funding sources; and oversee the development of actionable fundraising plans that secure support from foundations, corporations, individuals, and government funding
- Supervise grants management, including research, submission, acknowledgment, tracking and reporting.
- Assure timely and accurate database management of donors and prospects, and gift acknowledgments.
- Develop, lead and/or oversee key fundraising
Community Relations/Advocacy
- Serve as public facing representative of Chester Eastside and ensure that the mission, programs, and services are presented in a strong positive
- Create and execute strategies to educate the public about the
- Supervise production and distribution of all promotional materials, the maintenance of the organization’s website, and other social media
- Pursue, maintain, and build constructive working relationships and collaborative arrangements with community groups, organizations, and key
- Promote the organization by attending relevant community
Human Resources Planning and Management
- Identify and implement staffing requirements to ensure efficient
- Recruit, select, and retain staff and volunteers that have the skills and abilities to help further the organization’s
- Document and communicate job responsibilities and expectations, regularly evaluate staff, and provide on-going support and coaching to
- Comply with all employment
Skills and Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Social Work, Management, or related field.
- A minimum of seven years of leadership experience at a non-profit serving youth and/or addressing food
- Strong non-profit financial management skills, including budget preparation, analysis, decision making and
- Understanding of the issues confronting the city of Chester,
- Proven ability to shape and execute an organization’s strategy and successfully expand reach and impact in partnership with an engaged board of
- Fundraising and excellent donor relationship
- Exceptional oral, written, and interpersonal communication
Chester Eastside is looking for a strategic, effective leader to advance the organization’s commitment to the Chester community. Salary will be commensurate with experience and flexible work arrangements will be considered. All interested applicants should send their resume and salary requirements to Recruiter@ceichester.org.