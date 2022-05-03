Manager, Outreach & Online Communications: Global Citizen 365

Job Description:

The Outreach & Online Communications Manager will manage a portfolio of initiatives that engage volunteers, nonprofit organizations, sponsors and other community partners in volunteer service and civic engagement activities, including Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service community projects; monthly and annual volunteer events, and others. In addition, the Outreach & Online Communications Manager is responsible for outreach initiatives related to all of Global Citizen’s programming. The person in this role will handle Global Citizen online communications, including our websites, e-newsletter and social media platforms.

Here’s who we’re looking for:

You are deeply committed to community service, civil rights, and social justice. You can appreciate perspectives and experiences that differ from your own.

You are enthusiastic about working cooperatively and building relationships with a variety of community partners, including large, established nonprofits, grassroots community organizations, communities of faith, government agencies, businesses, and individual volunteers, among others.

You are the type of person who thrives on taking care of things the right way, the first time. A task comes in and you figure out how to get it done in a way that is efficient. When you say, “I’ll take care of it,” we know it will be done well. When you don’t know the answer, you aren’t afraid to ask your colleagues. You enjoy and are equally skilled in collaboration and independent work.

You have 1–3 years’ experience in nonprofit or community-based programming. You’ve managed events and volunteers.

You communicate clearly and effectively through—in meetings, by phone and email, speaking to groups, one-on-one, and on social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter)

You are very comfortable with standard office software, Google products (Gmail, Google calendar, Google Suite), Canva, mass communication tools, and internet research. You are familiar with WordPress content management/blog platforms and know a little Salesforce (or you can learn the basics quickly).

You have an entrepreneurial spirit. You have what it takes to “do more with less” and have a strong ability to problem-solve in a small team environment.

You can prioritize and juggle multiple tasks under pressure. You have the flexibility to manage ongoing tasks while taking on new ones and the decisiveness to troubleshoot issues as they arise.

Undergraduate degree or higher required.

If you were to join our team, here are some of the key projects and responsibilities you would take on in the coming year:

King Day of Service: Community Projects and Outreach Lead

In consultation supervisor, set annual goals for volunteer participation and number of projects.

Develop an outreach and social media plan to achieve increased participation goals, including new partnerships and increase the size and quality of outreach lists.

Host King Day of Service monthly planning workshops leading up to King Day.

Manage project registration and relationships with King Day of Service community partners.

Manage Global Citizen interns on King Day of Service data collection and follow up.

Manage post-King Day reporting and evaluation process.

Year-round Programing

Develop & maintain forward movement on volunteering events throughout the year.

Initiate new partnerships with community-based organizations, and maintain current partnerships.

Schedule, promote, and attend monthly volunteer events hosted by various community partners to maintain current partnerships and increase social media presence.

Support community partners in recruiting volunteers; staff events.

Work with president to create monthly e-newsletter; highlight 6-8 new volunteer opportunities each month.

Maintain the content on our websites: www.mlkdayofservice.org and www.globalctizen365.org

Manage all Global Citizen Social Media.

Host monthly Neighbors in Action Community Leadership Workshops.

Supervise Global Citizen intern(s) for spring and fall Semester.

Special Events/Initiatives

In consultation with president and vice president, assist in the development and execution of special events (e.g. September 11, Dr. King’s Assassination, Veteran’s Day, etc.).

Support recruitment efforts and staffing of quarterly conversations on race relations for concerned citizens, partners, and stakeholders.

Interview and help onboard new team members.

Hire, onboard, and manage interns.

A little more about us:

Global Citizen is a non-profit organization founded in 1995 to promote, lead and advance social justice efforts through ongoing civic engagement among diverse groups. Areas of focus include poverty, racial equity, citizen action, community volunteering, literacy education, service learning, community building, public health, economic opportunity, digital inclusion, the environment, leadership development and civic dialogues.

Global Citizen brings together people of all ages and backgrounds to foster citizen engagement and action that results in breaking down barriers, building understanding, and cultivating ongoing, diverse partnerships.

Global Citizen programs include the annual Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service, the oldest and largest King Day event in the nation and year-round initiatives. Over the past twenty-five years, more than two million volunteers have participated throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware, with many projects serving as a springboard to ongoing civic engagement. Other Global Citizen programs include:

Beer Summit on Race Relations

Citywide Reading Captains early literacy initiative in partnership with Read by 4th

Public School Supplies Drive

Neighbors in Action Community Leadership Workshops

Connecting volunteers with opportunities at community partner organizations and citywide networks

Quarterly conversations on race, class, and power

Interested? How to apply: