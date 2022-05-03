Senior Development and Communications Associates: Compass Working Capital

About Compass

Compass is an innovative, mission-driven organization that supports families with low incomes to save for their future and access greater economic opportunity. We believe in our clients and in their ability to achieve their goals and dreams. We operate high-quality financial coaching and savings programs, and pursue opportunities to shape the national approach to poverty through practice and policy change. Compass is also an emerging leader in a national effort to leverage housing assistance as a platform for economic mobility. We are looking for people who want to be part of taking our programs and our impact to the next level.

About the Job

The Senior Development and Communications Associate is an important member of Compass’ growing development and Marketing and Communications teams. The Associate supports the effective functioning of the development and Marketing and Communications teams, with a focus on:

Donor & Grants Management

Manage a small portfolio of individual donors in the $500-$1,000 range

Manage a small portfolio of corporation and foundation relationships in the $1,500 – $10,000 range, including the process of preparing and submitting on-time grant applications and reports

Provide administrative support to the development team to ensure on-time submission of all grant applications and reports

Conduct research on donors, organizations, corporations, and foundations

Support Director of Development with two annual major fundraising appeals

Special Events

Serve as technical lead for monthly virtual engagement events, including setting up and managing processes for registration, tracking attendance, operating Zoom webinars including screen sharing, and providing technical assistance for guests

Manage various in-person events throughout the year, ranging in size from small receptions to a large annual event with 300+ guests, including vendor selection and management, sponsorship solicitation and management, coordinating with the host venue, volunteer management, reconciling income and expenses, and serving as department point of contact for donor customer service, among other duties

Play an active role in the coordination of special events as assigned

Development Operations & Stewardship

Complete daily data entry tasks in the donor management system (Salesforce) and generate timely donor acknowledgement letters

Assume database management responsibilities, including reconciliation of Salesforce data to accounting records, to ensure integrity of gift processing

Utilize a customer service orientation to continuously improve systems and processes for gift processing, donor stewardship, and database system troubleshooting

Produce regular reports on fundraising, events, campaigns, and grant activities, and as requested

Provide administrative support to the Director of Development

Support special projects and initiatives as needed

Actively participate in regular departmental meetings

Marketing & Communications

Provide administrative support on Compass program marketing, such as minor material editing, ordering outreach materials, digital outreach (texting, email, social media), coordination of language translations, and direct-mail services

Support the production of client stories, including written stories, photographs, and video

Support production and delivery of client communications, such as newsletters, special events, and educational opportunities

Manage ordering and delivery of Compass branded materials

Support on special projects as needed

The Associate also provides administrative support to the development and Marketing & Communications teams, and collaborates with the CEO’s Executive Assistant to support the CEO’s development activities.

The duties and responsibilities of this role may change as the Development & Communications Departments to capitalize on new opportunities and respond to shifts in the broader fundraising and communications environments.

Qualifications and Skills

Required

Strong alignment with Compass mission and values

An interest in the field of nonprofit fundraising and development

An inclination toward job functions that involve collecting, organizing, and analyzing data and information, and developing systems to make that information available and useful to colleagues

Experience managing all aspects of events (whether in development or another field), including: event planning; vendor selection, contracting, and management; registration; logistics; and post-event evaluation and analysis

Excellent organizational and execution skills; detail-oriented with the ability to prioritize and complete work accurately and efficiently

Team player, with willingness to step outside defined job responsibilities when needed to support colleagues and help ensure the success of the team

Preferred

Proficiency with Microsoft Office applications (Word, Excel, PowerPoint); experience with customer relationship management software (Salesforce or similar) a plus

This job description is not intended to provide a comprehensive listing of all duties or responsibilities. Job duties and responsibilities may change at any time based on coaching methods and program partners.

Benefits

The salary range for this role is $50,000-$60,000. We’ll promote your professional growth and development by providing access to a competitive salary and benefits package and additional employee benefits that include but are not limited to:

Healthcare: medical, dental, vision

Retirement plan 401(k) & match

Life insurance & disability Insurance

Paid time off

Paid parental leave

Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

Dependent Care Flexible Spending Account

Professional development & certification

Pre-tax commuter benefits

Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

Additional Information

Required hours could include a combination of workday, evening, and weekend hours to accommodate the needs of our clients. Occasional travel to other communities may be required as our programs grow and broaden geographically.

Timeline and Hiring Process

We will review and respond to all applications received. While subject to change, candidates elected to advance throughout the process can expect to progress through a process that includes initial conversations with Human Resources, an interview with the Director of Development, Marketing & Communications Manager, and Development & Communications Associate and a final interview day with the Director of Development and Chief Development & Communications Officer. Anticipated start date is June 2022.

Equal Opportunity Statement

Compass Working Capital is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We consider applications for all positions, without regard to age, race, color, ethnicity, national origin, ancestry, creed, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, citizenship, physical or mental disability, medical condition, genetic information, marital status, veteran status, military status, or any other characteristic protected by applicable law.

Compass Working Capital is committed to ensuring individuals with disabilities receive the accommodations required for them to interview for a position on our team. Should you require accommodations, please contact hr@compassworkingcapital.org.

