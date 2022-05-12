Chief Development Officer: The Pennsylvania SPCA

MISSION: The Pennsylvania SPCA is a nonprofit animal welfare organization founded in 1867 located/headquartered in Philadelphia. Our mission is to protect animals, prevent cruelty, and improve the health and quality of life for animals in Pennsylvania.

JOB DESCRIPTION: The Chief Development Officer is responsible for the design, planning and implementation of a comprehensive fundraising strategy for the PSPCA including execution of the organization’s upcoming Capital Campaign. The CDO serves as a visible, enthusiastic advocate and ambassador for the organization. The CDO reports to the CEO, leads the development team, and works closely with board members and cross-functional teams.

PRINCIPAL DUTIES

Report directly to the CEO, is a member of the Leadership Team, and collaborates with/reports to the Development Committee.

Lead, motivate and coordinate the efforts of the development team in the identification, cultivation, solicitation and stewardship of donors.

Collaboratively plan, implement, and supervises a comprehensive fundraising program designed to secure significant financial resources from individuals, corporations and foundations to support the PSPCA mission and strategic priorities.

Focus on long-range strategic priorities, seeking to raise multi-year commitments when possible and communicate a broad vision to others.

Oversee all development functions, including the annual fund, grants, major gifts, planned giving, donor prospecting and research, and special fundraising campaigns/events.

Support the CEO in fundraising activities.

Help to structure and lead a significant capital campaign, currently in the feasibility phase.

Team Leadership, Management, and Problem Solving

Motivate, lead, set objectives and manage the performance of the development team.

Foster an environment of creativity, collaboration, and professional growth.

Cultivate the creativity of others, make connections between ideas and people, and project potential outcomes.

Establish clear directions and sets stretch goals, objectives and benchmarks.

Design, implement and direct multiple projects, set deadlines and ensure program accountability.

Think strategically, create plans that reflect best practice but also competitive and breakthrough strategies and approaches. Make strategic decisions based on analysis, wisdom, experience and judgment.

Promote an environment of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Communicate a compelling and inspired vision and sense of core purpose.

Fundraising & Campaign

Understand current and evolving trends in major-gift giving, solicitation and fundraising campaigns.

Ask for, close, and coach others on major gifts as well as building and maintaining long-term relationships with major donors.

Help to plan, lead, and execute a successful comprehensive capital campaign.

Understanding charitable gift planning.

Set fundraising objectives, evaluate results and develop corrective strategies as needed.

REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor’s or Advanced Degree required.

10-15 years’ experience in fundraising

5-10 years’ experience leading a fundraising department

Planned and executed a capital campaign

· Commitment to the PSPCA mission

· Has reliable transportation – PSPCA has four sites, with Development staff at the headquarters on Erie Avenue, and at Main Line Animal Rescue in Chester Springs. Public transportation is currently not an option to Chester Springs.

HOURS: FLSA STATUS: EXEMPT POSITION, FULL TIME, HYBRID/FLEXIBLE SCHEDULE.

PSPCA is a frontline service provider to the animals in need of rescue in our region and the animals in our care at our four shelters. Some travel is expected for the role. We encourage a culture of wellness and provide the ability for flexible/hybrid schedules.

SALARY RANGE: $110,000-$130,000

IMMEDIATE SUPERVISOR: CEO

The Pennsylvania SPCA is an equal opportunity employer and has a commitment to enhancing diversity, equity and inclusion.