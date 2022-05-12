Grants Manager: Project HOME

Job Summary

The Grants Manager oversees a portfolio of at least 60 institutional relationships (corporate, government, private and public foundations) and is directly responsible for $1.2MM in grants revenue. This role builds organizational capacity by cultivating both capital and operating grants.

The position’s core focus is to build and strengthen institutional donor relationships with the Project HOME community and to grow philanthropic support.

This position reports to the Director of Institutional Giving.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

· Maintain portfolio of foundation, corporate, and government grant funders, including writing grant proposals and grant reports, and carrying out relationship management and cultivation activities

· Maintain organized and complete electronic records and files on status of all portfolio funders and prospective funders, including regular input of data, donor activity, and grant writing/reporting schedules

· Assist with tax credit program proposals and prospects

· Conduct prospect research

· Work with program staff to develop proposal narratives and budgets, and work internally to ensure the Development team has access to accurate program outcomes and goals

· Connect corporate partners to volunteer opportunities and steward their experience in cooperation with the Volunteer Coordinator

· Write other correspondence as necessary

· Speak and present on behalf of Project HOME at external opportunities, including agency fairs and United Way kick-offs, as needed

· Fulfill other responsibilities as necessary

Minimum Qualifications

· Three to five years of grant writing or comparable professional writing experience

· Experience in preparing and understanding grant budgets and other financial documents

· Excellent writing, copy-editing, and analytical skills

· Ability to work independently and as part of a team

· Strong computer skills (experience w/Microsoft Word, Excel, donor databases like Raiser’s Edge, etc.)

· Ability to manage timelines and deadlines for multiple projects, across various teams; superior

organizational skills

· Ability to maintain ongoing collaborative relationships with foundations, corporation, government contacts, and peers

· Public speaking experience

· Ability to manage flexible hybrid schedule with a maximum of three remote working days possible each week

· Basic understanding and support of the Project HOME mission

Preferred Qualifications

· Understanding of other areas of fundraising

· Customer Service experience

Project HOME is an Equal Opportunity Employer

THE MISSION OF PROJECT HOME

The mission of the Project HOME community is to empower adults, children, and families to break the cycle of homelessness and poverty, to alleviate the underlying causes of poverty, and to enable all of us to attain our fullest potential as individuals and as members of the broader society. We strive to create a safe and respectful environment where we support each other in our struggles for self-esteem, recovery, and the confidence to move toward self-actualization.

Project HOME achieves its mission through a continuum of services comprised of street outreach, a range of supportive housing, and comprehensive services. We address the root causes of homelessness through neighborhood-based affordable housing, economic development, and environmental enhancement programs, as well as through providing access to employment opportunities; adult and youth education; and health care.

Project HOME is committed to social and political advocacy. An integral part of our work is education about the realities of homelessness and poverty and vigorous advocacy on behalf of and with homeless and low-income persons for more just and humane public policies.

Project HOME is committed to nurturing a spirit of community among persons from all walks of life, all of whom have a role to play in making this a more just and compassionate society.

THE VALUES OF PROJECT HOME

The work of Project HOME is rooted in our strong spiritual conviction of the dignity of each person.

We believe that all persons are entitled to decent, affordable housing and access to quality education, employment, and health care.

We believe in the transformational power of building relationships and community as the ultimate answer to the degradation of homelessness and poverty.

We believe that working to end homelessness and poverty enhances the quality of life for everyone in our community.

We believe that the critical resources entrusted to us to achieve our mission must be managed honorably and professionally.

At least USD $53,600

Benefits