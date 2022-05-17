Executive Director: ArtWell

Overview:

ArtWell seeks an Executive Director who will embody the mission and the values of the organization while supporting the mission through their leadership, passion, and public connections. Competitive candidates for the Executive Director role will be dynamic, innovative thinkers poised to lead and execute with a visionary mindset. ArtWell is seeking an individual who possesses strong communication skills, relationship building skills, organizational and prioritizing skills, fundraising and financial management skills, professionalism, creativity, flexibility, and a collaborative spirit.

The Executive Director is the Chief Executive Officer of ArtWell and is responsible for the organization’s consistent achievement of its mission, values, and financial objectives. The Executive Director will work collaboratively with the ArtWell team to provide support to all aspects of leading a small, dynamic organization. The Executive Director also serves as ArtWell’s spokesperson and promotes ArtWell to the organization’s constituents, the media and the general public.

This position is a unique career opportunity for a professional who enjoys working with a small team to make big things happen for the youth of Philadelphia. This Executive Director will be the first director to lead the organization after the Founding Director pursues new opportunities and will have the opportunity to craft, in partnership with the ArtWell team, the future vision and strategic direction of the organization.

Candidate Profile:

A strategic, energetic, and dynamic individual who will be an inspiring, innovative and influential leader and manager. The ideal candidate will have a background in youth programming with a trauma informed lens and five or more years of non-profit experience in roles that required them to be agile and hands on with a passion for youth engagement. ArtWell is seeking a candidate who has experience in financial and project management, fundraising, board relations, partnership building, collaborative team leadership, and innovative responses to trends in relationship to the organization. This candidate should have strong competencies in the following areas: connective leadership, execution (project management & strategic planning), community & relationship building, and Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Justice. The ideal candidate will have a strong network of contacts, be able to forge new connections, and to open new doors in Philadelphia and beyond. Additionally, the candidate will be comfortable sharing the mission of the organization with influential passion to the community at large.

Professional Characteristics:

Deep appreciation for ArtWell’s mission and values and collective decision making Bachelor’s degree required, Master’s degree or equivalent experience preferred Experience in nonprofit for five or more years Experience and skill in working with a Board of Directors Proven Success in fundraising, financial management, building donor relationships, and a history of successfully generating new revenue streams and improving financial results Previous success in establishing relationships with individuals and organizations of influence including funders, partner agencies and volunteers Ability to provide transparent and high integrity leadership while strategically thinking and planning for the organization Ability to envision and convey the organization’s strategic future and mission to the staff, board, volunteers, donors, and the overall community Solid organizational abilities, including planning, delegating, program development, and task facilitation, and demonstrated ability to oversee and collaborate with staff. 10.

Residence in the Philadelphia metropolitan region is preferred; networks throughout ArtWell’s current and potential Philadelphia partnership communities are a plus

Key Responsibilities:

Organization Development:

Works with board and staff to ensure the mission is fulfilled through programs, strategic planning, and community outreach.

Assures that the organization undertakes a collaborative strategic planning process that enables a plan that is both innovative and within ArtWell’s capacity to achieve its mission.

Assures that the organization undertakes a collaborative strategic planning process that enables a plan that is both innovative and within ArtWell’s capacity to achieve its mission. Evaluates the current state of the organization and makes consistent progress toward implementing the strategic plan and adapting as needed.

Evaluates the current state of the organization and makes consistent progress toward implementing the strategic plan and adapting as needed. Oversees and works collaboratively with the Program Director to implement ArtWell’s programs that carry out the organization’s mission.

Oversees and works collaboratively with the Program Director to implement ArtWell’s programs that carry out the organization’s mission. Responsible for promoting ArtWell’s visibility by being active in the community, working closely with arts & education advocates and artists, civic, community, and faith-based leaders, and with nonprofit, corporate, and other professional leaders.

Responsible for promoting ArtWell’s visibility by being active in the community, working closely with arts & education advocates and artists, civic, community, and faith-based leaders, and with nonprofit, corporate, and other professional leaders. Responsible for assisting in expansion building through community partnerships and corporate development.

Board Relations & Governance:

Collaborates with the board in order to fulfill ArtWell’s mission.

Collaborates with the Board Chair and others to foster strong, transparent, and inclusive relationships with the board members, staff, and teaching artists.

Collaborates with the Board Chair and others to foster strong, transparent, and inclusive relationships with the board members, staff, and teaching artists. Leads, supports, and guides the organization’s mission as defined by the Board of Directors.

Leads, supports, and guides the organization’s mission as defined by the Board of Directors. Provides leadership in developing program, organizational and financial plans with the Board of Directors and staff, and carries out plans and policies authorized by the board.

Provides leadership in developing program, organizational and financial plans with the Board of Directors and staff, and carries out plans and policies authorized by the board. Communicates effectively with the Board and provides, in a timely and accurate manner, all information necessary for the Board to function properly and to make informed decisions.

Communicates effectively with the Board and provides, in a timely and accurate manner, all information necessary for the Board to function properly and to make informed decisions. Report to and work closely with the Board of Directors to seek their involvement in policy decisions, and fundraising and to increase the overall visibility of the organization.

Report to and work closely with the Board of Directors to seek their involvement in policy decisions, and fundraising and to increase the overall visibility of the organization. Responsible for oversight of all Board and committee meetings and recruitment of candidates to fill open Board seats.

Financial Performance, Fundraising, and Fiscal Health:

Develops resources sufficient to ensure the financial health of the organization.

Steward and grow existing funder and donor relationships, strategically increase revenue within the spheres of individual donors, foundation support, corporate partnerships and fee for service opportunities

Steward and grow existing funder and donor relationships, strategically increase revenue within the spheres of individual donors, foundation support, corporate partnerships and fee for service opportunities Responsible for fiscal management and planning that generally anticipates operating within the approved budget, ensures maximum resource utilization, and maintenance of the organization in a positive financial position.

Responsible for fiscal management and planning that generally anticipates operating within the approved budget, ensures maximum resource utilization, and maintenance of the organization in a positive financial position. Responsible for the fiscal integrity of ArtWell in conjunction with transparency of financial condition to the Board.

Organization Operations:

Oversees and implements appropriate resources to ensure the operations of the organization are appropriate.

Effectively oversees the administration of ArtWell operations.

Effectively oversees the administration of ArtWell operations. Establishes employment and administrative policies and procedures for all functions and for the day-to-day operation of the nonprofit.

Establishes employment and administrative policies and procedures for all functions and for the day-to-day operation of the nonprofit. Maintains a climate that attracts, retains, and motivates a diverse, competent, qualified staff by ensuring that sound human resource practices are in place.

Maintains a climate that attracts, retains, and motivates a diverse, competent, qualified staff by ensuring that sound human resource practices are in place. Promotes active and broad participation by volunteers in all areas of the organization’s work.

Promotes active and broad participation by volunteers in all areas of the organization’s work. Responsible for signing all notes, agreements, and other documents made and entered into and on behalf of the organization as well as the oversight of all marketing and communication efforts.

Compensation:

Compensation is $85,000-90,000 annually with benefits that exceed industry standards, including employer-paid 100% medical and dental, generous paid time off (including vacation days, holidays, and personal/wellness days totaling 43 days annually), various other unpaid leave, simple IRA with employer match, and continuing educational and professional development. ArtWell actively monitors and maintains equitable pay across the organization.

Organizational Information:

The Executive Director is the key management leader of ArtWell and reports directly to the Board of Directors. They oversee a full-time staff of six professionals and project-based contractors.

Relevant Financial Information:

ArtWell has an annual budget of approximately $552,000 composed of income philanthropic funding sources as well as fee for service revenue.

Service Area/ Industry Information:

This nonprofit serves the Greater Philadelphia Area and works in the arts, youth development, and cultural spaces.

Notes/ Additional Information: The organization is currently working in a hybrid structure with shared office space. The organization requires all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

This profile is intended to indicate the general nature and level of work performed by the Executive Director. It is not designed to contain or be interpreted as a comprehensive inventory of all duties, responsibilities, and qualifications.