Salary Range: $ 90,000 – 100,000

This position will be responsible for the following duties:

This position is responsible for driving strategy to ensure the maximum effectiveness, efficiency, and quality of the operations of the adult and youth systems and other employment initiatives in the context of Philadelphia Works’ roles as Workforce Development Board. Job duties include supervision of management level staff, oversight of contract management, and leading program development and evaluation. This role will also be expected to represent the organization with stakeholders at the city, state, and federal levels.

Philadelphia Works, Inc is the City’s Workforce Development Board. We are a quasi-public, non-profit organization serving both career seekers and employers. We invest public resources in a variety of workforce solutions. These solutions connect Philadelphia residents with employment and training opportunities and help employers find, grow, and retain local talent. For more information about our dedicated board members and staff, workforce news, labor market data, services, innovative initiatives, and current opportunities to connect, please visit www.philaworks.org .

Requirements

Education/Professional Experience

Bachelor’s Degree from an accredited college or university in Public Policy, Public Administration, Organizational Development or related field with at least 7 years of experience in Human Services, with a minimum of 2 years in workforce development and at least 5 years of management experience, preferably at a director level. Experience working with complex human services systems a plus. Or, any combination of education and experience determined to be acceptable.

Additional Eligibility Qualifications

· Knowledge of social services and workforce development program and funding sources, such as TANF and WIOA

· Experience with human-centered design and program implementation

· Experience with direct service for youth and adult clients involved in social welfare programs

· Experience with successful development and implementation of human services delivery strategies

· Experience with overseeing case management in an employment or human services program

· Excellent written, verbal, interpersonal, presentation, planning, and organizational skills

· Excellent management and leadership skills

· Ability to adapt to a changing work environment and possess the flexibility to multi-task and meet departmental needs

· Ability to train, motivate and build a cohesive team

· Ability to build solid relationships that engender trust

· Ability to interact effectively with various levels of staff, management, government officials, and the public

· Ability to generate innovative ideas and effectively communicate them verbally and in writing

· Ability to comprehend system-wide strategy/vision and communicate it to stakeholders

· Demonstrated ability to move ideas and vision to implementation successfully ensuring the quality and continuity of programs and services

· Ability to assess the strengths of others and maximize them to accomplish goals and work objectives

· Ability to travel to various locations throughout the city

· Demonstrated proficiency with Microsoft Office suite; Word, Excel , PowerPoint, and Outlook

What We Offer

Philadelphia Works offers qualifying full-time employees with a competitive benefits program including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition assistance, life and disability. We also offer company paid vacation, personal and sick leave days.

Equal Opportunity Employer

Philadelphia Works is an equal opportunity employer and complies with all laws prohibiting discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy, childbirth and related medical conditions, transgender status, and gender identity), gender, creed, age, national origin, ancestry, familial status, religion, physical or mental disability, veteran status, sexual preference, political affiliation, or any other basis protected by federal, state or local laws, in all matters pertaining to recruitment, selection, compensation, training, advancement and promotion, retention, discipline, and termination.