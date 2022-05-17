Salary Range: $75,000 – 80,000

This position will be responsible for the following duties:

This position is responsible for ensuring the maximum effectiveness and efficiency of the Philadelphia Adult Workforce System operations. This position manages and facilitates the overall operation of the PA CareerLink® System providers and additional adult workforce service programs ensuring all goals and standards are met as outlined by the funding sources and the department’s goals and objectives. This position ensures the contractors across the system are working together to achieve the system goals and implementing the system strategies. This position is also responsible for partnering with city departments and community stakeholders to ensure that PA CareerLink® services are delivered throughout the city in an accessible and equitable fashion.

Philadelphia Works, Inc is the City’s Workforce Development Board. We are a quasi-public, non-profit organization serving both career seekers and employers. We invest public resources in a variety of workforce solutions. These solutions connect Philadelphia residents with employment and training opportunities and help employers find, grow, and retain local talent. For more information about our dedicated board members and staff, workforce news, labor market data, services, innovative initiatives, and current opportunities to connect, please visit www.philaworks.org .

Requirements

Education/Professional Experience

Bachelor’s Degree from an accredited college or university in Public Policy, Public Administration, Organizational Development, or related field with at least 5 – 7 years of experience in Human Services and at least 5 years of management experience.

Or, any combination of education and experience determined to be acceptable.

Additional Eligibility Qualifications

· Knowledge of social services programs and compliance management of funding sources

· Experience with human services program design and implementation

· Excellent written, verbal, interpersonal, presentation, planning and organizational skills

· Excellent management and leadership skills

· Ability to adapt to a changing work environment and possess the flexibility to multitask and meet departmental needs

· Ability to train, motivate and build a cohesive team

· Ability to build solid relationships that engender trust

· Ability to interact effectively with various levels of staff, management, government officials, and the public

· Ability to generate innovative ideas and effectively communicate them verbally and in writing

· Ability to comprehend system wide strategy/vision and communicate it to stakeholders

· Demonstrated ability to move ideas and vision to implementation successfully

· Ability to assess the strengths of others and maximize them to accomplish goals and work objectives

· Knowledgeable and lead by example

· Ability to travel to various locations throughout the city

· Demonstrate proficiency with Microsoft Office suite, Word, Excel, and Outlook specifically

What We Offer

Philadelphia Works offers qualifying full-time employees with a competitive benefits program including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition assistance, life and disability. We also offer company paid vacation, personal and sick leave days.

Equal Opportunity Employer

Philadelphia Works is an equal opportunity employer and complies with all laws prohibiting discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy, childbirth and related medical conditions, transgender status, and gender identity), gender, creed, age, national origin, ancestry, familial status, religion, physical or mental disability, veteran status, sexual preference, political affiliation, or any other basis protected by federal, state or local laws, in all matters pertaining to recruitment, selection, compensation, training, advancement and promotion, retention, discipline, and termination.