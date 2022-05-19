The first Ronald McDonald House in the world – Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Philadelphia Region – is seeking a Director for its newly formed Audrey E. Evans Center for Family Support Services, to be officially launched late summer 2022.

Named in honor of Dr. Audrey E. Evans, a pioneer in the clinical study and treatment of childhood cancer and the visionary co-founder of the first Ronald McDonald House, the Center for Family Support Services at the Ronald McDonald House in Philadelphia, focuses on the complex needs of families with seriously ill children. Dr. Evans recognized that “a sick child is a sick family” and built a care model around this strongly held belief, now in place at over 375 Houses worldwide.

Through the Center, guest families are guided through the room request process and once welcomed into the House are provided access to a team of social workers offering supportive assistance including emotional, financial, family resources and health & wellness. Additional support programming includes activities and events, tutoring and education for patients and siblings, specialized workshops and after-stay support. In addition, the Center incorporates a learning component through internships with partner colleges and universities. The Audrey E. Evans Center for Family Support Services is central to our focus on the health and wellbeing of the entire family and our mission to provide a community of comfort and hope. The Center’s director will lead a team to continue Dr. Evans’ legacy in providing comprehensive supportive services to families staying at the Ronald McDonald House or visiting our Ronald McDonald Family Rooms at our partner hospital locations.

Job Summary: The Director of the Center for Family Support Services is responsible for the development, administration, management, evaluation, and expansion of comprehensive supportive services provided to our families. This individual will work collaboratively with their organization colleagues in the Operations and Administrative functions to best support families before, during and after their stay or while utilizing the Family Rooms at our partner hospitals. This role requires strong team leadership skills and the strategic vision and commitment to grow our services in alignment with the unique needs of our families.

You must be COVID vaccinated to be hired in this role. You will be required to maintain your COVID vaccination status as required by RMHC of the Philadelphia Region.

Essential Duties:

Actively oversee the operation of the Center’s program areas – Social Work, Family Services, Family Activities, Education & Tutoring, and Family Room

Manage the buildout and reorganization of the Education & Tutoring and Family Activities programs

Lead staff in identifying and constructing workshops, programs and policies to enhance the services provided to individuals and families

Engage in professional collaboration with hospital partners to best support the families we serve

Engage professional volunteers or professional entities such as academic programs and/or other social service agencies to provide onsite/virtual support services (i.e., child life, support groups, spiritual support, health, and wellness programing, etc.)

Develop a best-in-class internship program by building and maintaining relationships with local University partners to provide meaningful opportunities for eligible students

Conduct periodic reviews of House rules and policies to ensure consistency, fairness and a clear understanding of living in a community environment

Lead team meetings to ensure effective and efficient delivery of services to families

Identify staff training and development needs and opportunities

Lead the development of workshops for staff and volunteers pertaining to interactions with families – medical trauma, empathy, grief, culture, language barriers, etc.

Complete all required documentation, reports and projects in a timely, accurate and organized manner

Contribute to maintaining a supportive and culturally competent environment for the diverse families, children, staff and volunteers at RMHC Philly

Other duties as assigned to support the RMHC Philly mission

Qualifications:

5+ years progressively responsible management and administration experience including team supervision

Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work, Psychology, Social Services, Child/Family Development or related field; Master’s Degree preferred

Demonstrated program design experience

Child Life Specialist Certification a plus

Competencies:

Ability to build and manage effective teams

Strong program design, implementation and evaluation skills

Well-developed problem solving and conflict resolution skills

Ability to concentrate/focus on complex, comprehensive and emotionally intense issues in both emergency situations and as part of project-based work

Ability to work effectively with persons of diverse backgrounds

Maintain strong professional boundaries when working with families in crisis

Possess excellent verbal and written communication skills

Proficiency with Microsoft Office – Outlook, Word, Excel

Ability to transport oneself between RMHC Philly locations as needed – Chestnut Street and Front & Erie and partner hospital locations

Physical Abilities:

The physical demands described below are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform essential functions.

Light sedentary office work. Frequently required to sit and spend substantial time on the computer.

Must be willing and able to travel between RMHC Philadelphia locations and other locations using personal vehicle or alternative

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to stand; walk; use hands to finger, handle, or feel; reach with hands and arms; climb or balance; stoop, kneel; talk or hear.

Must be physically capable of carrying 35 lbs.

Interested candidates should submit a cover letter and resume to:

HRFamilyServices@rmhcphilly.org