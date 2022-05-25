University Overview

Associate Director, Civic House

Associate Director B

Reporting to the Civic House Director, the Associate Director oversees the development, administration, and evaluation of social justice educational programming which supports University of Pennsylvania students’ community-engaged learning experiences. The Associate Director will assist in creating anti-oppressive training and workshops, building partnerships with community partners and University colleagues, promoting community engagement among Penn students, advising students, and office administration. During the academic year, the position requires availability during numerous evenings and occasional weekends.

NOTE: Two positions are currently available. Please see below for details.

RESPONSIBILITIES ASSIGNED TO BOTH POSITIONS

Civic House Social Justice Educational and Training Programs

Working individually and in collaboration with other Civic House staff members, the Associate Director will identify, organize, manage, and facilitate social justice educational opportunities that guide students in responsible community engagement work. This position oversees multiple programs and initiatives that invites students to critically examine key concepts related to community engagement, including identity, self-awareness, systems of privilege, power, and oppression, and pathways to achieving justice and social change. The Associate Director will support the affinity-based programming, anti-oppression workshops, and discussions featuring community partner panels, faculty, and others.

DUTIES:

Developing curricula and workshops about identity development, systems of power, solidarity, social change, intersectionality, social justice, and responsible community engagement;

Collaborating with other campus centers on educational programming that aligns with Civic House’s Social Justice Framework;

Creating an inclusive, equitable, and anti-racist environment through educational programming that supports the entire Civic House community.

Fulfilling administrative duties relevant to each program, including but not limited to: maintaining needed records, performing regular assessment, and reporting;

Hiring, training, and supervising Civic House student staff and other part-time staff;

Developing and implementing short- and long-term programmatic goals;

Coordinating new projects, programs, and events;

Establishing and maintaining relationships with community partners and other University offices, and student groups, and;

Participating in developing and maintaining the Civic House website and other social media.

RESPONSIBILITIES PARTICULAR TO EACH POSITION

Position 1: Associate Director for Community Partnerships and Social Justice Education

In addition to the above duties, the Associate Director for Community Partnerships and Social Justice Education will oversee Civic House’s two main community partner programs, the Community Engagement Internship Program (CEI) and the Community Engagement Program (CEP). The Associate Director will be responsible for building and maintaining partnerships with community organizations, creating and facilitating a social justice and community engaged curriculum, supervising student staff who act as Community Partner Liaisons, and overseeing the funding sources for internships that support students that demonstrate financial need.

Responsibilities include:

Community Engagement Internship Program

Administering all aspects of program, including partnership building, curriculum planning, facilitating critical reflection and social justice workshops, and supporting Director in process of securing future financial support;

Building and connecting with new partner organizations and maintaining current asset-based partnerships;

Creating opportunities for community partners to be co-educators for the broader Civic House community.

Community Engagement Program

Supporting community partner organizations through coordination of a direct service program;

Supervising student community partner liaisons in their volunteer recruitment efforts, development critical reflection workshops, and communication with partner organizations.

Position 2: Associate Director for Student Programming and Social Justice Education

In addition to the above duties, Associate Director for Student Programming and Social Justice Education will oversee the two main student programs, the West Philadelphia Tutoring Project (WPTP) and the Penn Alternative Breaks Program (PAB). The Associate Director will be responsible for advising WPTP & PAB’s Executive Boards, building partnerships with community organizations and neighborhoods schools, and creating a critical community engaged curriculum to support the programs in responsible community engagement. Responsibilities include:

WPTP

Overseeing programmatic, training, and administrative aspects of this initiative that aims to promote mutually beneficial relationships between the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia students, and West Philadelphia partner schools, primarily through weekly tutoring sessions ;

Supervising WPTP’s Executive Board Chair and other undergraduate Board members who oversee the on and off campus programs and create trainings for roughly 300 tutors;

Supervising Graduate Assistant and working with the Administrative Coordinator and others to ensure that all administrative aspects of the WPTP are addressed as needed.

PAB

Mentoring and supporting the Board throughout the academic year and summer through regular meetings, educational programming, and consistent communication;

Designing PAB curriculum that centers critical reflection and anti-racist community engaged practices, following the Civic House Social Justice Framework;

Communicating and building asset-based partnerships with community partner organizations that prioritize those most impacted by injustices;

Serving as the 24/7 on call campus contact for students while the groups are on trips.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Master’s degree in Education, Social Work, or related discipline and/or equivalent education and experience; a minimum of 1-3 years professional-level involvement with higher education community-engagement experience, social justice education, work with community-based organizations, and/or student development work; extensive relevant experience may substitute for masters-level work. Deep understanding of anti-oppressive frameworks, social justice issues related to critically analyzing systems of privilege, power, and oppression, community engagement, community organizing, social change and movement work, and advocacy. Applicants must be able to demonstrate a high level of initiative, as well as strong speaking, facilitation, and writing skills, and proven organizational and program planning skills. Demonstrated commitment to social justice, social change, and diversity, equity, and inclusion. Basic computer and word processing and database skills; experience with Handshake, WorkDay, and additional software and internet-based resources; experience with social media and Canva.

A Cover Letter and Resume/CV are required to be considered for this position. Please upload your Cover Letter where it asks you to upload your Resume/CV; multiple documents are allowed. Applications that do not include a resume and a cover letter specific to this application will not be considered. For priority consideration, please submit application by Sunday June 5th 2022.

COMPENSATION:

$50k-60k commensurate with education and experience

Provost Interdisciplinary Programs

$43,919.00 – $66,183.00

