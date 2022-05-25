APPLY NOW

Job no: 498120

Work type: Full-Time

Location: University City – Philadelphia, PA

Categories: Drexel University, Office of the Provost

About Drexel

Drexel is one of Philadelphia’s top 10 private employers, a comprehensive global research university and a major engine for economic development in the region. With over 24,000 students, Drexel is one of America’s 15 largest private universities. Drexel has committed to being the nation’s most civically engaged university, with community partnerships integrated into every aspect of service and academics.

Job Summary

The Associate Director leads the Beachell Family Learning Center at the Dornsife Center for Neighborhood Partnerships. The AD provides strategic direction and management of the adult education, career services, job training, financial wellness and education, entrepreneurship and small business supports at the Beachell Center. The Associate Director will seamlessly blend together a network of internal and external partners to offer high-quality programming leading to credentials, improved digital literacy, job opportunities for West Philadelphia residents, and supports for entrepreneurs and local and diverse businesses. This role directly supports Drexel’s commitment as an engaged anchor in West Philadelphia by creating programming aligned with the commitment build wealth in the local community by Hiring Local, Buying Local and Building Local, and supports the University’s central commitment to economic impact.

Essential Functions

Hire Local:

Ensure equitable access to technology through the KEYSPOT computer lab.

Coordinate adult education offerings that meet the needs of local diverse learners and job seekers.

Leverage institutional supplier relationships to support Beachell Center’s talent development programs.

Oversee regular career workshops that connect job seekers to employers with existing career opportunities.

Partner with Human Resources, Goodwin College, Drexel Solutions Institute and other campus partners to identify and engage potential employers and nonprofit training partners.

Support workforce pipeline programs designed to train local residents for careers at Drexel.

Maintain a working knowledge of citywide resources and services for visitors seeking services not currently offered at the Beachell Family Learning Center.

Regularly convene adult education and workforce development programs and organizations, and local employers and other small businesses in order to advance Drexel’s institutional Hire Local commitment.

Program and Partner Management:

Manage a portfolio of existing internal and external program providers.

Onboard new program partners to the Beachell Family Learning Center.

Co-develop performance measures and robust evaluation and assessment plans with partners.

Manage contracting and Dornsife space management agreements.

Convene program partners to ensure that there is shared understanding and goals.

Develop regular partner check-ins to ensure responsive programming, progress toward performance measures and program sustainability.

Work with BFLC and Dornsife Center team to ensure that programs are advertised broadly.

Collect, compile and share performance measure and outcome data.

Maximize programming using spaces including a KEYSPOT computer lab and classrooms.

Administration & Management:

Supervise two part-time staff members—Business Specialist and Program Assistant.

Supervise VISTA(s) and student employees.

Contribute to grant writing and fundraising efforts to sustain and grow the programs and support at the Beachell Family Learning Center.

Actively work with faculty to identify ways that the Beachell Family Learning Center can support academic outcomes for faculty and students.

Manage volunteer engagement at the Beachell Family Learning Center.

Support event and programming needs at the Dornsife Center for Neighborhood Partnerships, Office of University and Community Partnerships, and the Office of Economic Impact.

Serve on university and citywide committees and working groups.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Buy Local:

Support Procurement Services and the Office of Economic Impact in identifying local, BIPOC-owned businesses and business associations within the West Philadelphia Promise Zone and those that are located within the seven target zip codes of Drexel’s civic commitment and engage them through the Beachell Center.

Partner with the LeBow School of Business and Close School of Entrepreneurship to support entrepreneurship programs for local businesses.

Assist in the development of business criteria with Procurement Services to identify local and diverse entrepreneurs who participate in Beachell Center programs and are prepared to participate in Drexel supply chain.

Build Local:

Support programming that connects local community career seekers to employment opportunities within Drexel’s real estate portfolio, unions and third-party developers.

Required Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree.

Minimum of 5 years of experience in nonprofit, corporate HR or higher education.

Ability to self-start and creatively solve problems.

Excellent verbal and written communications; ability to communicate effectively with a variety of audiences.

Strong partnership and collaboration skills.

Preferred Qualifications

Experience managing adult education, digital literacy or workforce development programs

Project management expertise, including the ability to take programs from need identification through implementation and assessment.

Experience leading program outcome assessment and program evaluation.

Knowledge of and experience with budget preparation and management.

Ability to work autonomously as well as with a team.

Ability and willingness to work flexible hours including nights and weekends.

Ability to communicate effectively orally and in writing to diverse stakeholders.

Ability to engage, lead and motivate adult learners.

Ability to organize and direct multiple activities simultaneously.

Location

University City, Philadelphia PA

Additional Information

This position is classified as Exempt with a salary grade of L. For more information regarding Drexel’s Professional Staff salary structure, https://drexel.edu/hr/career/ducomp/salstructure/

Special Instructions to the Applicant

Please make sure you upload your CV/resume and cover letter when submitting your application.

Review of applicants will begin once a suitable candidate pool is identified.