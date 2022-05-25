Community Manager: Habitat for Humanity

Reports directly to: Director of Strategic Partnerships
Department: Neighborhood Revitalization (NR)
Must be flexible with hours, able to work some nights and weekends as the Community Manager deems most effective.
This position includes working in the communities where we work, at Habitats offices and partially remotely from home. Approximately 60% are in the community and 40% are a mix of home and office.
At Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia (HFHP), we are builders who work alongside, not for, others. We are driven by accountability and defined by our stick-to-itiveness.
Position Objective:
The Community Manager will support and organize residents in the neighborhoods where we work to carry out community actions and create campaigns toward upstream systems change. Additionally, the Community Manager will connect those efforts with Habitat’s broader advocacy work and support the development and execution of successful campaigns and coalition building.
Key Responsibly Areas: NEIGHBORHOOD REVITALIZATION
-
Support (or lead if needed) the engagement and activation of community residents toward developing and carrying out community action plans.
-
Facilitate residents to identify and plan for community projects and campaigns as necessary to achieve their desired outcomes.
-
Identify neighborhood leaders through one-on-one conversations, connect them to associations, and support them to do projects and campaigns based on residents’ priorities.
-
Work with supervisor to design and pilot a small stipend program of hiring 2-3 resident Community Connectors if deemed necessary to advance neighborhood or advocacy work.
-
Facilitate a minimum of quarterly leadership development opportunities to support the capacity and leadership of residents and existing neighborhood organizations (with the goal to transition facilitation of the neighborhood work to local leaders).
-
Network and collaborate with other groups that benefit neighborhood work and broader Habitat advocacy goals.
-
Articulate resident and coalition missions and visions as applicable, and Habitat’s role in these efforts.
-
Conduct regular outreach to build awareness/increase resident participation in neighborhood work and broader advocacy agendas.
Key Responsibly Areas: ADVOCACY
-
Maintain a feedback loop between neighborhood goals and needs and Habitat’s broader advocacy campaigns.
-
Provide technical consultation and assistance to the Director of Government Relations for effective campaign creation and implementation, and coalition building.
-
Provide relevant volunteer training to advance advocacy campaigns if appropriate.
Key Responsibly Areas: MEAL (Measurement, Evaluation, Monitoring and Learning)
-
Facilitate and manage required measurement, evaluation, monitoring and learning (M.E.A.L activities) related to targeted neighborhood revitalization work.
-
Track resident involvement and create reports as necessary to 1) report funders; 2) advance neighborhood and Habitat Philadelphia’s understanding of our impact; and 3) to inform more effective and equitable strategies.
Key Responsibly Areas: ADMINISTRATION & FINANCE
-
Work with supervisor to create and manage Neighborhood Revitalization budget.
-
Help identify potential grants or financial resources for Habitat Philadelphia, residents, partner organizations and coalitions to apply for.
-
This position requires a community organizer who can build on the assets and skills neighborhood residents bring to bear and supports the ideas and desires of those who work within the community.
-
At Habitat, we believe in and are striving to center and amplify the lived experiences and expertise of the individuals and communities that Habitat works alongside.
-
We strongly encourage applications from people who are representative of those individuals and reflect the neighborhoods where we work.
-
The Community Manager must be open to continual growth and learning and have a willingness to get training where experience is lacking.
-
5 years of previous experience working as a community organizer and/or in community development in low-income neighborhoods and or working in BIPOC communities.
-
Demonstrated proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite and ability and willingness to learn new technologies comfort with social media and digital communication preferred.
-
Outgoing personality and ability to work with people from a variety of backgrounds, including comfort working within communities of faith.
-
Comfort and ability to develop other leaders rather than being recognized as the leader.
-
Excellent organizational skills with the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.
-
Excellent oral and written communication skills, interpersonal skills and self-motivation.
-
Ability to work independently as part of a collaborative team.
-
Special interest in building the power of low-income people to join fights for social, economic and racial justice towards a higher quality of life and stability for all.
-
Experience building and leading coalitions or broad collaboratives is a plus.
Physical Requirements to Perform Duties:
-
Ability to work at a computer for extended periods.
-
Ability to lift at least 25 pounds and walk around neighborhoods.
-
Ability to travel to and from meetings and appointments in locations and when public transportation is unavailable.
-
Evening and weekend and evening hours are required as determined by the director.
-
Community Manager for maximum effectiveness (while still maintaining a 40- hour work week)
-
Vaccinated against COVID-19. Proof will be required.
Benefits:
-
This position is eligible for medical, dental, aid vacation, sick time, and holidays. Salary is commensurate with experience.
To Apply:
-
Please send resume and salary requirements through the Indeed application portal by May 27, 2022. No calls, please.
Equal Employment Opportunity Policy
Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, creed, religion, national origin, ethnicity, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, medical condition, physical or mental disability, genetic information, pregnancy, veteran status, marital status, familial status, source of income status, domestic or sexual abuse victim status or any other category protected by applicable federal, state or local law in any employment-related decision, including recruitment, hiring, compensation, training, promotion, demotion, transfer, layoff, termination and all other terms and conditions of employment.