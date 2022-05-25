Community Manager: Habitat for Humanity

Reports directly to: Director of Strategic Partnerships

Department: Neighborhood Revitalization (NR)

Must be flexible with hours, able to work some nights and weekends as the Community Manager deems most effective.

This position includes working in the communities where we work, at Habitats offices and partially remotely from home. Approximately 60% are in the community and 40% are a mix of home and office.

At Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia (HFHP), we are builders who work alongside, not for, others. We are driven by accountability and defined by our stick-to-itiveness.

Position Objective:

The Community Manager will support and organize residents in the neighborhoods where we work to carry out community actions and create campaigns toward upstream systems change. Additionally, the Community Manager will connect those efforts with Habitat’s broader advocacy work and support the development and execution of successful campaigns and coalition building.

Key Responsibly Areas: NEIGHBORHOOD REVITALIZATION

Support (or lead if needed) the engagement and activation of community residents toward developing and carrying out community action plans.

Facilitate residents to identify and plan for community projects and campaigns as necessary to achieve their desired outcomes.

Identify neighborhood leaders through one-on-one conversations, connect them to associations, and support them to do projects and campaigns based on residents’ priorities.

Work with supervisor to design and pilot a small stipend program of hiring 2-3 resident Community Connectors if deemed necessary to advance neighborhood or advocacy work.

Facilitate a minimum of quarterly leadership development opportunities to support the capacity and leadership of residents and existing neighborhood organizations (with the goal to transition facilitation of the neighborhood work to local leaders).

Network and collaborate with other groups that benefit neighborhood work and broader Habitat advocacy goals.

Articulate resident and coalition missions and visions as applicable, and Habitat’s role in these efforts.

Conduct regular outreach to build awareness/increase resident participation in neighborhood work and broader advocacy agendas.

Key Responsibly Areas: ADVOCACY

Maintain a feedback loop between neighborhood goals and needs and Habitat’s broader advocacy campaigns.

Provide technical consultation and assistance to the Director of Government Relations for effective campaign creation and implementation, and coalition building.

Provide relevant volunteer training to advance advocacy campaigns if appropriate.

Key Responsibly Areas: MEAL (Measurement, Evaluation, Monitoring and Learning)

Facilitate and manage required measurement, evaluation, monitoring and learning (M.E.A.L activities) related to targeted neighborhood revitalization work.

Track resident involvement and create reports as necessary to 1) report funders; 2) advance neighborhood and Habitat Philadelphia’s understanding of our impact; and 3) to inform more effective and equitable strategies.

Key Responsibly Areas: ADMINISTRATION & FINANCE